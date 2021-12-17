"I won't apologize" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urges everyone to 'trust experts' regarding Covid-19 vaccine 

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has said he will not apologize for his opinion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and has urged the public to trust the experts.

Klopp has been vocal in his backing of the vaccine as cases continue to rise in the United Kingdom, with a new variant 'Omicron' now spreading at a rapid pace.

The German confirmed in Liverpool’s matchday notes that everyone at the club is vaccinated, and the experts’ professional opinion on the vaccine should be trusted.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



#LFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… 'I won’t apologise' - Every word of Jurgen Klopp's strong Covid vaccine plea to Liverpool supporters 'I won’t apologise' - Every word of Jurgen Klopp's strong Covid vaccine plea to Liverpool supporters#LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Jurgen Klopp said:

“My message around this has always been simple and clear, I hope: I trust experts. I follow the advice of smart, educated people who know their field because they've dedicated their lives to it and have studied it.

Klopp went on to explain the vaccination status of the players and staff at Liverpool Football Club. He added:

“We are clearly moving back to stricter measures around the team environment and at LFC we are absolutely OK with that. As I have spoken about before, we have a very high take-up of the vaccine at our club and have done for a long time. It might be 100 per cent now or as close as is possible, so that's important.

Speaking about the booster dose, Klopp said:

“I have no issue telling you I received my booster jab as soon as I was eligible and again that will be the case for many if not nearly all within our ranks in the coming days and weeks. I won't apologise for the view I hold on the vaccination, no matter how unpopular it might make me in certain sections of society. I'm the same privately as I am publicly on this.”

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp asks fans to ignore ‘lies’ and take the jab

Jürgen Klopp has urged fans to ignore the ‘lies’ about how effectiveness of the vaccine amidst another rising wave of infections. Klopp said in Liverpool’s matchday programme:

“Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster.”

The German will be without three of his players when Liverpool host Newcastle United at Anfield on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

The trio of Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones are unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar