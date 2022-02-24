"I appreciate the boss"- Anthony Elanga explains what Ralf Rangnick told him ahead of crucial cameo in Atletico vs Manchester United

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has revealed what Ralf Rangnick told him before he came on as a second-half substitute against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. The Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw with the La Liga giants in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie in the Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Joao Felix gave Atletico the lead in the seventh minute before Elanga came off the bench to score the equaliser ten minutes from time. The Swedish teenager was brought on for Marcus Rashford for the final quarter, and scored with his first touch of the game.

Elanga's cameo against Atletico came after he produced a similar performance against Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. The 19-year-old scored the fourth goal in the Red Devils' 4-2 victory on the road.

Heaping praise on interim manager Rangnick and also providing an insight on the advice he received from the German before coming on, Elanga told BT Sport (as per Manchester Evening News):

"He said to be what I always do, just make the defenders scared. Run in behind, and when I get an opportunity, take it. I just do what I can do when I get on the pitch. I always tell myself I want to be the best player on the pitch."

"I appreciate the boss, like I said before every time he puts me on, I just want to repay the favour for him. I wanted a good result for the fans because they travelled a long way, and hopefully the next leg at Old Trafford will be even better."

Elanga has scored four goals in 16 appearances across competitions for United this season. The youngster has become an integral member of the team since Rangnick took over the reins at Old Trafford from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

Many Manchester United youngsters have flourished under Ralf Ranginick

Leeds United vs Manchester United - Premier League

Ralf Rangnick has been heavily criticised for his inability to get the best out of Manchester United's youngsters. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Aaron Wan Bissaka endured a difficult first half of the season.

However, the former RB Leipzig coach has engineering a change in fortunes for some of the club's young talents. Anthony Elanga has produced many cameo performances in recent weeks, scoring crucial goals, especially since the turn of the year.

Jadon Sancho has arguably been one of the club's best players recently. He has scored two goals and provided as many assists in his last six games across competitions.

United Journal @theutdjournal



𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Atlético Madrid 1 - 1 Manchester United |

theutdjournal.com/atletico-madri… Super-sub Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser in Wanda Metropolitano to salvage a draw for Manchester United to keep the tie alive in next leg𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Atlético Madrid 1 - 1 Manchester United | @James_Budgen Super-sub Anthony Elanga scored a late equaliser in Wanda Metropolitano to salvage a draw for Manchester United to keep the tie alive in next leg𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: Atlético Madrid 1 - 1 Manchester United | @James_Budgentheutdjournal.com/atletico-madri…

Scott McTominay has also impressed in midfield under Rangnick. The Scottish midfielder has made an impact at both ends, and is one of the first names in United's team sheet.

Edited by Bhargav