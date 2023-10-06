"I argue with people all the time in the local pub" - Michael Owen backs 'frustrating' Liverpool player despite forgetful display

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has backed Reds striker Darwin Nunez after the Uruguayan endured another frustrating outing in front of goal versus Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League yesterday. The Englishman said that he argues with people in the local pub when they claim that the striker isn't a good player.

Darwin Nunez was named in the starting line-up as Liverpool clashed with Union Saint-Gilloise in their second Europa League game of the season at Anfield yesterday. However, the striker couldn't make the opportunity count as he failed to deliver the goods once again.

The Uruguayan came under intense scrutiny for squandering a golden opportunity from six yards out following a brilliant combination between Harvey Elliott and Mohamed Salah. He also had his effort ruled out for offside.

Speaking after the game, Michael Owen jumped to the defense of the player. The Englishman explained that Darwin Nunez is a talented striker and that he'll become a finished product with more work in training.

"It’s a brilliant move and it’s Liverpool at their very best - it looks so simple," the former Liverpool forward told TNT Sports. "He’s (Nunez) one of those players, I have watched him closely since he’s been at the club. He’s a great volleyer of the ball, he does certain things when you say 'wow, you can’t teach that'.

"But then he does some basic things and I am always hesitant because I argue with people all the time in the local pub and things like that when they say he’s not that good.

"I say, 'he has got attributes that are off the scale', so with a bit of coaching, simple things like that... Anyway, it’s frustrating."

Despite Darwin Nunez having an off day in front of goal, Liverpool weren't much affected. The Reds still managed to secure a 2-0 at Anfield, courtesy of goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota.

What's next for Liverpool and Darwin Nunez?

After securing another three points in the Europa League yesterday, the Reds will now turn their attention to the Premier League this weekend where they've got a vital clash with Brighton away from home.

It still remains unclear whether Jurgen Klopp will throw Darwin Nunez in the mix once again after his frustrating outing yesterday. Despite his recent unconvincing display, the Uruguayan has had a promising start to the season.

So far, he's made nine appearances for the Reds across all competitions, recording four goals and two assists to his name. This includes three goals and one assist in the Premier League as well as one goal and one assist in the Europa League.