"I ask the question but I don’t have an answer" - Paul Pogba opens up about the difference between his roles at Manchester United and French national team

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has shone a light on the difference between his role at the club and the France national team.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with United come the end of the season and is likely to leave Old Trafford.

Speaking about his role for both teams, he deemed his contributions for France an easier task.

He told Le Figaro (via Daily Mail):

"It’s simple with France, I play and I play in my position – I know my role and I feel the confidence of the coach and the players."

The midfielder then spoke about the changes that occured at Old Trafford, particularly highlighting the change in managers this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November and replaced by Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. The club are now on the lookout for a permanent manager for the next season.

Pogba continued:

"It’s normal to feel a difference at Manchester United because it’s hard to be consistent when you often have a change to your position, or the team system, or your partners."

Pogba then touched on his role at Manchester United, casting doubt on his place in the team.

He concluded:

"I get along very well with (France manager, Didier Deschamps), he gave me a role that I know, but at Manchester United do I really have a role? I ask the question but I don’t have an answer."

The former Juventus midfielder has been instrumental in the French set-up, having been a huge part of the side that won the World Cup in 2018. Alongside N'Golo Kante, he has been one of their leading midfielders on the international stage. For France, he is a huge hero, a popular personality and one of the nation's most heralded players.

Futbol World @FutbolWorId 🏻 Paul Pogba’s speech in the France dressing room before the World Cup Final. Paul Pogba’s speech in the France dressing room before the World Cup Final. 💯👏🏻 https://t.co/kxWJbD9k8D

His club role is a stark contrast.

His £89 million move back in 2016 to the Red Devils from Juventus was a world record deal at the time. The pressure has always stuck with him with his performances constantly under ire.

Pundits slam him for a lack of contribution or leadership on the pitch. His character is also often questioned through his endeavors off the field and even his choice of hairstyle.

Stretford Paddock @StretfordPaddck

Graeme Souness is embarrassing, the guy hates Paul Pogba with a passion… grow up mate. 🥴 #mufc Graeme Souness is embarrassing, the guy hates Paul Pogba with a passion… grow up mate. 🥴 #mufchttps://t.co/PBs9eOk7fG

Paul Pogba's influence dipped this season for Manchester United

Pogba has had less influence this season

This season, the midfielder has had less of an impact for Manchester United than perhaps ever before.

An injury picked up on international duty in November hampered his season, but even after returning in February he has had less impact.

He started the season in fine form where he contributed seven assists in United's first four matches.

Tяυsτ №¹-Yahya™ @RealistYahz Why does Ralf always sub off Pogba in the 60th minute man he’s been carrying the ball in our attacks… Why does Ralf always sub off Pogba in the 60th minute man he’s been carrying the ball in our attacks…

However, he has not been afforded as much game time as prior seasons under Ralf Rangnick, often being substituted in games.

The inclination that the Frenchman is on his way out has perhaps led to his role being subdued, but his influence has been less so this season.

Alongside this, he is often asked to play in a number of different positions, including on the left-flank and attacking midfield.

Edited by Aditya Singh