"I ask the team to play for Leo" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier says Lionel Messi is exempt from defensive jobs 

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has asked his team to work hard to give Lionel Messi some freedom on the pitch, stating that the star was exempt from defensive duties.

The Argentine inspired PSG to a 2-1 win against Toulouse on Saturday, February 4. The visitors took the lead at the Parc des Princes through a Branco Van den Boomen free-kick before Achraf Hakimi brought PSG back on level terms. In the absence of both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, Messi ran the show and secured his team all three points by scoring the winning goal from long range close to the hour mark.

Speaking to the press after the win, Galtier praised Messi and stated that his teammates should work hard to cover for him in certain tasks.

“Lionel Messi was a very important engine, like his goal and the situations he created. I ask the team to play for Leo and work for him. He must be exempted from certain tasks," He said (via 90min).

He added that the team must do what it takes to allow the Argentinian to create opportunities.

"His partners must redouble their efforts to recover and create movement so that he distils passes, which are so rare in today's football, in such small spaces," Galtier said.

The Frenchman said his team responded well to going down early against Toulouse.

"We knew Toulouse's quality from set-pieces. Overall we controlled the game. We had to get back on level terms and take risks against a very compact defence. In that sense, Achraf, as he did against Montpellier even though the goal was ruled out, this time scored with his left foot," he said (via SportMob).

Galtier praised the 35-year-old for his impact on the result.

"Then the second half was much better for us going forward even though we needed to be careful of the balance of the team. We were able, thanks to Leo's quality and his determination, to take the team to victory and win in a game that seemed like we should have won," he added.

Lionel Messi set to extend PSG contract: reports

Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain despite interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

The Argentine is currently enjoying life at the Parc des Princes, putting on some exceptional performances alongside Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. He has racked up 14 goals and as many assists in 23 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this term.

The 35-year-old's PSG contract is set to expire this summer, prompting rumours of a return to Barcelona and a move to the Middle East.

PSG will submit official new deal bid, length of contract and final details will be discussed to get it signed. Conversations continue between Leo Messi and PSG. Understand Messi’s representatives and PSG board will also meet in person in the next 2/3 weeks.PSG will submit official new deal bid, length of contract and final details will be discussed to get it signed. Conversations continue between Leo Messi and PSG. Understand Messi’s representatives and PSG board will also meet in person in the next 2/3 weeks. 🚨🔴🔵🇦🇷 #MessiPSG will submit official new deal bid, length of contract and final details will be discussed to get it signed. https://t.co/8qq7mniKXB

