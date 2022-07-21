"I asked Cristiano when he didn't turn up" - Bruno Fernandes unsure if Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United

Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes has admitted that he does not know if his teammate Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club.

The 37-year-old forward has not joined Erik ten Hag's squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. Sky Sports reported that he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer due to the club's lack of Champions League football.

Ronaldo only rejoined Manchester United last summer after 12 years away and has netted 24 times in 38 appearances across competitions since his move. But speaking to reporters, Fernandes claimed that while he has spoken to his Portugal international colleague, he doesn't know what the future holds for the forward.

According to The Independent, Fernandes stated:

“Obviously we have to respect the decision of everyone. I don’t know what Cristiano said to the club, to the manager, I don’t know what he’s got going into his head, but we have to respect his space.

“From everything we know, he had some family problems, so we have to respect his space, give him some space and that’s it.”

The midfielder further added:

“Cristiano was our top scorer last season. He added goals to us, but obviously it’s not on me, it’s the club that has to make the choices and Cristiano makes his own choice. As I said, I don’t know what’s going on in his head. If he wants to leave, it’s all news.

“I didn’t ask them that. The only thing I asked Cristiano when he didn’t turn up was if everything was OK with the family. He told me what was going on, that’s it and nothing more.”

Erik ten Hag believes Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United beyond next season

During a press conference on the Red Devils' tour Down Under, Ten Hag was once again asked about the future of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The forward still has one year left on his contract.

The Dutchman was optimistic about the Portugal captain's Manchester United future, as he stated (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I am well informed, he also has an option [for a further season]. Yes, [Ronaldo could stay beyond this season]. Of course I have signed here for three years but in football it’s short term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.”

Asked if the forward could fit into Ten Hag's system of pressing from the front, the 52-year-old manager proclaimed:

“Cristiano is capable of doing that. In his career he has shown everything. We want to play in a certain way. A top player can contribute and Ronaldo is an absolute top player in our squad.”

