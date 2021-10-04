"I asked to leave in July" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on failed Real Madrid transfer

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has finally broken his silence on his failed move to Real Madrid in the summer. The 22-year-old forward has said he told PSG he wanted to leave the club back in July.

Speaking to RMC Sport (via Fabrizio Romano), Kylian Mbappe also clarified that he had not turned down numerous contract offers from PSG to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe stated he only wanted to leave PSG in the summer so that the club could get a transfer fee which could have been reinvested into signing an adequate replacement.

Mbappe said:

"I asked to leave in July, yes - but it’s not true that I’ve turned down 7 contract extension proposals… Paris Saint-Germain have given me a lot. I have always been happy in the four years I spent here, and I still am.

"I asked to leave [in July] because from the moment I didn't want to extend, I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. I wanted something respectful: I said, if you don't want me to leave, I'll stay."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG Kylian Mbappé to @rmcsport: “I asked to leave [in July] because from the moment I didn't want to extend, I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. I wanted something respectful: I said, if you don't want me to leave, I'll stay”. 🔴🇫🇷 #Real Kylian Mbappé to @rmcsport: “I asked to leave [in July] because from the moment I didn't want to extend, I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee to have a quality replacement. I wanted something respectful: I said, if you don't want me to leave, I'll stay”. 🔴🇫🇷 #Real #PSG https://t.co/clHZx4CffF

Real Madrid had made Kylian Mbappe their primary target in the recently concluded summer transfer window. Los Blancos had made a massive €200 million bid on transfer deadline day which was rejected by PSG.

PSG are on the verge of losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid on a free transfer

It now seems highly unlikely that Kylian Mbappe will pen a new deal with PSG before the of the 2021-22 season. This means the Ligue 1 giants are now on the verge of losing their star forward on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

If Mbappe fails to sign a new contract with PSG before January, Madrid could offer the forward a pre-contract which would see him join Los Blancos for free in 2022.

Despite interest from Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe has been performing at a very high level for PSG this season.

The Frenchman has scored four goals and registered a further three assists in nine Ligue 1 matches so far. Mbappe has already started to link up with new PSG arrival Lionel Messi.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are in dire need of a new centre-forward. Los Blancos are relying on an aging Karim Benzema as their main source of goals and will need replacing sooner rather than later.

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappe speaks out on wanting to leave PSG in the summer 🗣️ Kylian Mbappe speaks out on wanting to leave PSG in the summer 🗣️ https://t.co/gWaZHZxc3w

Edited by Arjun Panchadar