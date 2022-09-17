"I asked Messi if he wanted to stay" - PSG's sporting director comments on Lionel Messi's future amid Barcelona links

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos has opened up on Lionel Messi's future amid links of a possible Barcelona return for the Argentine superstar.

Messi joined PSG on a free transfer last summer following the expiration of his contract with Barcelona. While he wasn't his usual self in the first season, scoring 11 goals across competitions, he has returned to form this term.

The Argentine has just a year remaining on his contract with the French giants, however, fuelling rumors of a possible return to Barcelona. Messi does have the option of extending his PSG contract by another year.

Campos recently opened up on the star player's future in Paris, revealing he has had discussions with Lionel Messi over a possible contract extension.

“I asked Messi if he wanted to stay and I told him that I hope that he will stay here during my tenure here [3 years]. I’m very satisfied with Leo”, he told RMC (via Fabrizio Romano).

The 35-year-old is yet to make a decision on his future and is expected to do so only after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as per Romano.

The Argentine has been in fine form this season, scoring five and assisting eight goals in 10 matches so far.

"I would like him to end his career in a Barca shirt" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi's possible Barcelona return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has previously flirted with a possible Camp Nou return for Lionel Messi. He claimed earlier this year that he would like the Argentine talisman to end his career in a 'Barca shirt'.

He went on to add that he feels 'partially responsible' for the PSG superstar's exit from the club and would like to fix it.

“I feel indebted to Leo Messi. I would like him to end his career in a Barca shirt, and be applauded at all the stadiums.

“I feel partially responsible for how things ended, and I feel that this is a temporary end and that we will make this dream a reality. At least that is the dream,” Laporta said in July (via The Sun).

