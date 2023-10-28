"I automatically fear the worst these days" "Bench looks weak" - Chelsea fans left fuming as two key players miss Brentford match

Chelsea fans were left fuming after Mykhailo Mudryk and Enzo Fernandez failed to make the matchday squad to face Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday (October 28).

The Blues will be aiming to return to winning ways after blowing a two-goal lead om their 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend. They are currently 10th in the league standings with 12 points from nine games, 14 fewer than leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

They face a Brentford side that are also struggling in 14th place with 10 points. The Blues will be confident of securing a positive result as Thomas Frank's men have won just one of their last five league games.

Robert Sanchez starts in goal for Chelsea. Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill, and Marc Cucurella make up the defense. The midfield consists of Moises Caicedo, Conor Gallagher, and Noni Madueke. Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, and Nicolas Jackson start in attack to complete the starting XI.

Fans are fearing the worst due to Mudryk and Fernandez's unavailability for the Brentford clash. As per Pochettino, both players suffered minor muscle injuries during training on Friday. As a result, neither player has been risked for today's game.

One fan posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Mudryk trained all week… interesting what Poch has to say on him not being in the squad. I automatically fear the worst these days but it’s most likely to be an illness of some sort."

Another fan wrote:

"Wheres Mudryk at. and that bench looks weak. but it's time to get the win regardless."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank named Chelsea's most 'dangerous' player this season

Brentford manager Thomas Frank reckons Raheem Sterling has been Chelsea's most dangerous player this season ahead of their clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have struggled to get on the scoresheet as a unit this season, scoring just 13 goals in the Premier League to date. However, Sterling has looked like he's rediscovering his best form. The 28-year-old has looked dangerous on the wing, scoring three goals and providing one assist in 10 appearances.

Frank said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“Up front, Raheem Sterling is probably in his best age and is getting back to his high level. He has been the most dangerous player for Chelsea this season."

Sterling will be aiming to get his fourth goal across all competitions this season against the Bees.