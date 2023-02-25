"I was aware" - Enzo Fernandez names the Premier League side he used to watch regularly apart from Chelsea

Argentine international Enzo Fernandez has revealed that he used to be an avid fan of the Premier League, following the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old joined Chelsea in the recent window transfer window on an eight-and-a-half-year deal for a £106.8m British record transfer from Benfica. He was snapped up by the Blues following an outstanding six months at Benfica, as well as helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup where he was voted best young player.

Fernandez revealed that he used to wake up early just to watch the Premier League as a kid. In an interview with The Times, he said:

“I always used to get up early, I know exactly the times — Sunday mornings we used to tune in for the Premier League, four hours difference in the winter, three hours in the summer."

He added:

“My brothers and sisters had gone, they have their own houses. So it would be me and my dad in bed with a Mate, the herbal tea, watching the Premier League on TV, just me and my dad.

He also said:

“Teams like Chelsea, teams like Manchester United, and I was aware of all the Argentinians playing over here at the time — [Sergio] Kun Agüero, Carlos Tévez, [Gonzalo] Higuaín who was at Chelsea. So I’ve always loved watching football and so have all my family. There were lots of heroes over here playing in the Premier League.”

The central midfielder has struggled to adapt alongside other new high-profile signings like Joao Felix and Mykhalo Mudryk. Graham Potter's men have only won two out of their last 14 games in all competitions and are currently 10th in the Premier League.

On an individual level, he has shown his potential and the Stamford Bridge faithful will be hoping he can help turn their season around soon.

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez hopes that the Blues can buy Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Enzo Fernandez is hopeful that the Blues will buy the Atletico Madrid loanee in the summer transfer window.

Joao Felix signed a six-month deal from the Spanish side in a deal worth around £8.8 million. Both players have forged a connection on the pitch with Fernandez setting up Felix's goal against West Ham.

In the same interview, he said:

“He called me when I got here to ask if he could be any help, when you get on with someone it helps on the field. He’s a great player, isn’t he? Let’s hope that Chelsea can do all they can to keep hold of him.”

