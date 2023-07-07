“I was in awe of his technique” – Mount names Manchester United legend who also inspired him alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's new signing Mason Mount recently spoke about his admiration for David Beckham.

The former Chelsea player became United's latest acquisition after the Red Devils paid a handsome £60 million (including add-ons) to sign the England international.

In an interview with MUTV, Mason Mount revealed how former number 7s at the club like David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo inspired him to take up the same jersey.

“I had a lot [of inspirations]. Looking at obviously Ronaldo, I know you have seen the little video of me when I was younger - I loved watching him play and his free-kicks," Mount said.

Mount also spoke about his admiration for David Beckham and his free-kick technique.

"Becks was also a massive inspiration of mine, growing up with his free-kicks, and I was in awe of his technique," he continued. "So yeah, I've had a lot of inspiration from many players. But you take a little inspiration from different parts of their games and try to put it into yours.”

Both Beckham and Ronaldo are arguably two of the best number 7s Manchester United have produced in this century. Both players moved on to Real Madrid after achieving domestic and continental success at Old Trafford.

Mason Mount will be hoping to follow in their footsteps at the club. He had a below-par season last time out at Chelsea, registering three goals and six assists in 35 games for the Blues.

However, at 24, Mount has a lot of development left in him. His one bad season is not a fair reflection of the player he has shown himself to be in the past. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award on two occasions, including the season when the Blues lifted the Champions League.

Manchester United looking to make more acquisitions after Mason Mount - Reports

With their midfield woes now seemingly sorted, Manchester United will look to address other areas of the team in the summer transfer window. A big area of concern is the goalkeeping department.

David De Gea has reportedly not been offered a new contract at the club as United are hopeful of signing a new custodian this summer. Their number one target is Inter Milan's Andre Onana, as per reports.

The Red Devils are currently in negotiations with the Serie A side, who are reportedly asking for €60 million for the player. United will also look to sign a new number nine at the club.

They used Wout Weghorst after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in December 2022 last season. However, Weghorst's loan spell has come to an end. Anthony Martial remains the first-choice striker at the club with Marcus Rashford also capable of playing that role.

However, given Martial's poor injury record and the fact that Rashford is best utilized on the left flank, Manchester United may go in for a new number nine this season.

Poll : 0 votes