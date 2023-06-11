“I was awful, I don’t care though” – Jack Grealish breaks down into tears after Champions League win

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish got emotional while giving an interview after winning the UEFA Champions League final. The Cityzens won the competition for the first time in history as they defeated Inter Milan by a score of 1-0 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Rodri scored the winner in the 68th minute. Despite coming up with some late scares, Inter were unable to find the back of the net. Grealish told the media following the match (via talkSPORT):

“This is just what you work your whole life for. I’m so happy, man. I played so dead today I was awful, I don’t care though. Honestly, to win the treble with this group of players and this staff it’s so special."

He further added:

“Anyone that knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football and I don’t know, this is what I’ve worked for my whole life."

The Englishman continued:

“You think back to all the people that have helped you along the way and just seeing my family in the crowd there, it just makes me emotional.”

The former Aston Villa man also spoke about Pep Guardiola, saying:

“He’s just a genius isn’t he. I just said to him there ‘I just want to thank you, you’ve made this happen for me, you put so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money’ ."

He concluded:

“Even last year when I was playing crap, he stayed there with me and spoke to me and this year he’s given me that platform so I just said ‘thank you’ to him.”

Jack Grealish's Champions League final by the numbers

As Jack Grealish said that he didn't play well against Inter Milan in the Champions League final, fans might wonder how the Englishman fared at the Ataturk Stadium.

Here are some statistics from his match. The City No. 10 completed four dribbles and 23 passes over the course of 90 minutes. He showed some solid defense by winning nine ground duels.

The winger, though, lost possession of the ball 15 times. Nevertheless, Guardiola's team got over the line and they have won the treble this season, UCL, FA Cup, and the Premier League.

