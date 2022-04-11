"I had no bad intentions" - Cristian Romero finally breaks silence on taunting Manchester United's Harry Maguire

Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero has finally opened up on him taunting Manchester United captain Harry Maguire during the London side's visit to Old Trafford this season.

The incident took place on March 12th this year in what was seen as a pivotal clash in the race for the final Champions League spot. At the time, Manchester United was leading 2-1, thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Tottenham changed things around in the 72nd minute as Sergio Reguillon's low cross was diverted past David de Gea by Maguire. Romero, who was in the box at the time, proceeded to taunt the United skipper by laughing at him.

This would ultimately come back to haunt the Spurs defender as the Red Devils regained the lead in the 81st minute as Ronaldo completed his hattrick. Despite their efforts, United held on to the advantage and secured the win.

🗣️ 'Romero laughed in Maguire's face just to be at fault for Ronaldo's winner. Can't get more Spurs than that.'

The Argentinian star has finally opened up on the incident (via The Athletic) and said he was caught in the heat of the moment. He went on to praise Maguire and said that he didn't have any bad intentions on his mind.

"I think sometimes things happen in football and maybe if you capture a moment with a single photo it can seem like something that wasn’t really happening."

"I’ve got nothing but respect for Harry Maguire. He’s a top player who is having a great career."

"And generally I always respect my opponents so I think people who don’t know about the game get hold of a story and run with it and talk about something that’s not really there."

"Maybe on that occasion I didn’t quite do the right thing but I had no bad intentions," said Romero.

After the loss at Old Trafford, Spurs have been able to regain momentum and currently sit six points ahead of Manchester United in the race for top four.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane had lashed out at Romero for his actions at Old Trafford

🗣 "It comes back to haunt you, things like that" Roy Keane, @GNev2 and Michael Dawson were NOT impressed with what Cristian Romero did to Harry Maguire

Romero's actions at Old Trafford didn't please many and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane was one of them.

Speaking on the incident after the match ended last month, Keane slammed the Spurs defender and said his actions may have played a part in United's fightback to win the clash.

“Not good. No, no, no. You get no luck for that. When you’re a player you take note, don’t worry. You take note of that.”

Romero has been in fine form for Spurs this season and has been an important player for Antonio Conte. However, on the night at Old Trafford was surely one that he would like to forget quickly.

