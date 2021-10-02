"I've no beef with Sir Alex Ferguson" - Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel hails former boss as "best manager ever", discusses their equation

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has discussed his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The goalkeeper has revealed in his book that his 2002 transfer to Manchester City from Aston Villa was blessed by former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Schmeichel told the Manchester Evening News:

"No, not at all, I don't feel I have to explain myself or anything I've done. There are so many things that are not in the book. One thing that had to go in the book was all the football stuff, all the football stuff is in there. If you want to tell your life story, the one thing you have to be is honest. I don't like reading about people who paint a certain picture about themselves."

He added:

"I'm just being honest, that's how I felt. I absolutely understand how social media works today. I don't agree with how people treat it. It's something that has to be dealt with because if we don't deal with it now, what's it going to be like in five years?"

Peter Schmeichel @Pschmeichel1 As part of my book launch next week, I’m going to be coming to London, Manchester and Leicester for some in conversation events. I’ll be at the London Palladium on Sunday 3rd October, Manchester 02 Apollo on 4th October and De Montford Hall, Leicester on 8th October. As part of my book launch next week, I’m going to be coming to London, Manchester and Leicester for some in conversation events. I’ll be at the London Palladium on Sunday 3rd October, Manchester 02 Apollo on 4th October and De Montford Hall, Leicester on 8th October. https://t.co/4wZr5Uw6gF

Peter Schmeichel admitted that he regretted playing against his old club Manchester United:

"When you put yourself out there it's easy to say that's something you have to accept. A lot of it is unacceptable, for somebody who is used to being judged. But that's not my beef, as a human being, as a member of society, I am part of that. The question you asked: the answer is no, I wasn't going to set the record straight."

He continued:

"What you have to remember is we get put into situations and at the end of the day, we have to deal with what you have at that moment. I was trying to win every game I played in, I'm not embarrassed about that in any sense, on the contrary, I'm very, very proud of it. That is not the same as saying I loved it. I hated playing against Manchester United. I always say that very, very clear when I played for Aston Villa that I hated playing against Manchester United."

Is it an attempt to reconcile his feelings with the Manchester United fans?

Peter Schmeichel @Pschmeichel1 Publication day is finally here! My autobiography ONE is finally out in bookshops and I can’t wait for you all to read it. I’d love to hear what you think and see photos of you reading it so please do tag me in! Enjoy 🙌🏼🤩 Publication day is finally here! My autobiography ONE is finally out in bookshops and I can’t wait for you all to read it. I’d love to hear what you think and see photos of you reading it so please do tag me in! Enjoy 🙌🏼🤩 https://t.co/AHDpstIgxd

Peter Schmeichel is a Manchester United legend

His equation with the Red Devils faithful began on a positive note, with the keeper going on to become a club legend.

He won five Premier Leagues, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the famous 1999-2000 Champions League trophy during his eight-year stint at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson. He went on to become the most famous and well-decorated goalkeeper in the history of Manchester United.

However, those relations turned cold when he joined Manchester City. His celebrations for the blue half after a win over United did little to repair the already frosting equation. Some legend, indeed!

