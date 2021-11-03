"I behave as I feel" - Diego Simeone explains why he won’t shake hands with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has confirmed he will not be shaking hands with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after their Champions League game on Wednesday. The Argentine claims he does not like "falseness" and will not engage in post-match handshakes just for the sake of it.

Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano last month. Simeone made headlines when he walked off the pitch without shaking hands with Klopp after the game. The Liverpool manager later admitted that he felt disrespected.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's game, Diego Simeone said he had nothing against Jurgen Klopp, and that he simply did not believe in certain customs.

"I've already explained myself after the first match. I don't like the handshake greetings after the match as they are the emotions of two different sides in different emotional minds," Simeone said. "So I don't like that greeting after the match. I know in the UK it is a custom and all about chivalry, but I don't share it and I don't like the falseness.

"So I behave as I feel. I don't know Klopp as a person, but he is a great coach and has been great everywhere he has been. I don't give an opinion on other teams, we are coaches and we all have to respect that."

Jurgen Klopp not to shake hands after Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp was initially left stunned when Diego Simeone walked off without shaking his hand after the game last month. But he has since learned of Simeone's dislike for post-match handshakes.

The Liverpool manager has now agreed to respect the Argentine's decision and will not be looking to shake hands with the Atletico Madrid manager after Wednesday's game.

"I respect him a lot. We don't know each other but I respect what he is doing at Atletico, absolutely exceptional against strong sides year after year. Really impressive. The handshake? If I knew he doesn't do it, then I wouldn't try it. We were both emotional [after the game in Madrid] but now I know he doesn't like to do it, so no problem."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Liverpool are top of the Group B standings with three wins out of three. They can secure a spot in the knockout rounds with a win against Atletico, and seal top spot if Porto drop points against AC Milan.

Edited by Arvind Sriram