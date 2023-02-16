"I have more belief" - Mikel Arteta claims he's confident his Arsenal side can win Premier League despite Manchester City loss

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reckons his side can still win the Premier League despite their loss at home to Manchester City on Wednesday (February 15) night.

The Gunners fell 3-1 at the Emirates in the highly anticipated league clash against City. The result meant Pep Guardiola's side leapfrogged the hosts on goal difference to move to the top of the table, having played a game more.

Despite the loss, Arteta has exuded confidence about Arsenal's ability to fight off City to win the Premier League. He said after the game to Prime Video Sport (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I have more belief (to win the league) because I see a team going head-to-head with them. You have to go to the next one, and in three days, we have another game. I have more belief in my players. The atmosphere and performance were really good if you take away that we gave Manchester City three goals. I don't know what more I can demand from the players to match that level. They are the best team in the world, and we matched that level."

The Spaniard also outlined his disappointment with the result, saying:

"At the end, it is disappointment because we lost. And I mean WE lost it. It was an incredible battle between two teams, and when we had them, we gave them the goals. ... We had three big chances, and we did not put them away. To beat them we have to be above our level because of the quality they have. We matched them and had them in moments, but the games are defined by individual moments in the box, and they were better than us."

Arteta added:

"We were really imprecise in starts of play; we didn't read situations well enough and played fast when we didn't have any advantage and put ourselves in trouble. OK, we can accept that. But the way we gave away the goals at this level, it is not possible."

The Gunners have 51 points after 22 games, while City have leapfrogged them in the standings with as many points after 23 games but with a better goal difference.

Individual errors cost Arsenal as Manchester City pick up statement win

While the scoreline indicated a fairly comfortable Manchester City win, Pep Guardiola's team will know that it was far from straightforward. Arsenal caused the visitors plenty of problems, with Eddie Nketiah spurning a couple of glorious scoring opportunities.

City eventually took the lead through a Gunners error as Takehiro Tomiyasu's back-pass was finished first-time by Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgian expertly lobbed the ball over the shortchanged Aaron Ramsdale from the edge of the area to give his team the lead in the 24th minute.

Arsenal got themselves level when Ederson was deemed to have fouled Nketiah in the area, and Bukayo Saka dispatched the resulting penalty. However, Jack Grealish's deflected strike and Erling Haaland's wonderful finish in the second half condemned the Gunners to their first home defeat of the Premier League season.

Arsenal are now winless in four games across competitions, three of which have come in the league. They will look to bounce back at Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). Manchester City, meanwhile, will visit Nottingham Forest the next day.

