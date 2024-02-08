"I believe that it is his big dream" - Bastian Schweinsteiger reveals Xabi Alonso's dream as Liverpool eye him as Jurgen Klopp's replacement

Bastian Schweinsteiger believes his former Bayern Munich teammate Xabi Alonso is keen on taking over as head coach at Liverpool.

The entire footballing world was in shock when current Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently announced he would be stepping down from his position at the end of the season. This has led to speculation about Klopp's potential successor at Anfield.

One name heavily linked with the job is Alonso (via Football Transfers), whose Bayer Leverkusen side are enjoying a dream run in the Bundesliga this season. Leverkusen are top of the German top flight with 52 points from 20 games, two points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich.

Speaking about the former Spain international, with whom he shared the pitch 19 times, Schweinsteiger said (via Football Transfers):

"I know Xabi and I believe that it is his big dream to coach Liverpool one day. I certainly think it's possible that he will move to Liverpool in the summer."

Wishing that Alonso stayed back in German football for a bit longer, Schweinsteiger added:

"I want him to stay in the Bundesliga for a bit longer because he is a godsend for the Bundesliga. Were it not for Leverkusen being so good, Bayern would already be miles ahead in terms of points. Then the situation would be different. But because Leverkusen are so good, we have a title race."

Alonso also spent five years at Liverpool as a player between 2004 and 2009. During his stay at Anfield, he made 210 appearances across competitions, bagging 18 goals and 20 assists.

Jurgen Klopp reveals reason behind leaving Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp took over as Liverpool's boss in 2015 after moving on from Borussia Dortmund. He has managed the Reds in 467 matches in all competitions so far, winning 290 of those clashes and losing 81.

The German coach also led the Reds to the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2019 and the Premier League title in the following year. Revealing the reasons behind his departure at the end of the season, Klopp said in an interview in January (via the club's official website):

"I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

"I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again," he added.

Klopp has an opportunity to end his spell as Liverpool manager with another Premier League title. His side are currently atop the standings, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.