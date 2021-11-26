“I believe we can” – Carrick firmly believes Manchester United can get a result against “super intense” Chelsea

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick believes his side are capable of getting a result against a strong Chelsea side.

Carrick stated that he is impressed by how Chelsea approach their games. The 40-year-old coach has credited the Blues' style of play, which has been immensely successful this season. However, the Manchester United caretaker is positive his side can get a result at Old Trafford.

Speaking to the press (via the Manchester Evening News) ahead of Manchester United's trip to Chelsea, Michael Carrick said:

"Hugely impressed by how they go about things. Super intense, well organised, really good movement across our backline and their frontline. Very good at connecting with the midfield, with the back three building up and connecting into midfield, narrowing up and giving you problems with the wing-backs. We have to get a result and I believe we can."

The game against Chelsea will be Michael Carrick's first Premier League game in charge of Manchester United. The former midfield general took charge of the Red Devils' Champions League tie against Villarreal which they won 2-0. Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho sealed the victory for Manchester United.

Chelsea, too, had a great outing in the Champions League. Thomas Tuchel's side secured a dominating 4-0 win over Italian giants Juventus.

Chelsea and Manchester United come into the game in contrasting forms

Chelsea and Manchester United's form going into the match could not be more different. The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League standings, having picked up 29 points from their opening 12 games. Chelsea are currently three points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and four clear of Liverpool in third place.

Chelsea's brilliant run in the Premier League and Champions League is based on their strong defense. The Blues have only conceded four goals in the league whilst conceding just once in the Champions League.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are going through a barren run of form. The Red Devils have lost five of their previous seven Premier League games.

Manchester United suffered a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford last weekend which resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer getting the sack. The Red Devils are seemingly close to announcing the appointment of Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis.

As things stand, United are eighth in the standings, having amassed 17 points from their 12 games. Manchester United are currently 12 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

Edited by Parimal