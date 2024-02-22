"I believe he can be a top striker for United" - Cesc Fabregas compares Manchester United attacker Rasmus Hojlund to Red Devils legend

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas recently heaped praise on Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund. The World Cup-winning former Spain international has also drawn the young Dane's comparison with former Red Devils hero Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Fabregas hailed Hojlund's ability to make himself a box threat and likened the 21-year-old finishing to that of former Manchester United striker Van Nistelrooy. The Spaniard tipped the former Atalanta forward to become a big player for the Red Devils in the years to come.

The Arsenal icon said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"He attacks the box really well, he's really smart. He's kind of a Van Nistelrooy type finisher when he gets his confidence right. I believe he can be a top striker for United in the future."

Expectations were massive for Hojlund when Manchester United splashed a massive transfer fee of £72 million for his services in the summer. However, the big-money import from Atalanta did not quite manage to set the Premier League on fire upon his arrival.

The Denmark international failed to find the back of the net in his first 14 Premier League outings. However, the 21-year-old has managed to turn around his fortunes in some style having scored seven goals and provided two assists in his last six league outings. The former FC Copenhagen attacker also finished as the top scorer for United in the Champions League group stages with five goals in six games.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, on the other hand, spent five glorious years of his career on the books of Manchester United and established himself as one of the most lethal strikers on the planet. The Dutchman scored 150 goals in 219 games for the Red Devils and won the Premier League Golden Boot once.

Pundit makes bold claim on Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Former England striker turned television pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his disciplinary issues on the pitch. The Brazil international had a brilliant first season for the Red Devils having joined from Real Madrid in 2022 but things have gone downhill for him this season.

While Casemiro's performance level has significantly dropped, he has also been booked regularly this season. The Brazilian midfield dynamo has seen a yellow card six times in his 17 appearances this campaign and has three yellow cards in his last four games.

Speaking on TalkSport, Agbonlahor has criticized the experienced midfielder for his tendency to play on the edge and also labelled him a 'panic buy'. He said (via TBR Football):

“I look at the signings they have made, panic signings, especially Casemiro. He has three years left on crazy money. He looks like he is trying to get sent off every time he plays, he gets booked and then he does another one.”

Erik ten Hag was forced to take off Casemiro at half-time in Manchester United's recent league win over Luton Town to save him from a potential second yellow.