"I believe we have found a real player" - Ruben Amorim praises teenage Manchester United star after 1-1 Arsenal draw

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim praised teenage star Ayden Heaven after the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Premier League rivals Arsenal (March 9). The Portuguese tactician lauded the youngster's display, claiming that a 'real' player has been unearthed.

A towering centre-back, Heaven joined United from Arsenal's under-21 side in the January transfer window for a reported £1.5 million fee. The 18-year-old was immediately incorporated into the first team squad, making his debut in the Red Devils' fifth round FA Cup defeat to Fulham (1-1, 4-5 on penalties).

Against Arsenal, Heaven came on as a half-time substitute for French defender Leny Yoro. His composed demeanor and his presence, alongside the fact that no opposition player could dribble past him, garnered praise from fans and media at full-time.

Seemingly, the manager was also greatly impressed by the youngster's performance. In his post-match interview, Amorim said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Ayden Heaven is so calm, so relaxed, he doesn't feel the pressure. I believe we have found a REAL player."

Amorim confirmed that the reason behind Heaven's Premier League debut was a foot injury to Yoro during the first half. The 40-year-old claimed:

"Leny has something in his foot. We will see if he is available for Thursday."

With the extent of Yoro's injury yet to be determined, Heaven is likely to play a bigger role for Manchester United in their upcoming fixtures. Up next, the Red Devils will be seen in action in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 clash against Real Sociedad on March 13.

"He proves it every game" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim lavishes praise on star midfielder

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim commended club captain Bruno Fernandes' display in the Red Devils' 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Fernandes scored a stunning free-kick on the stroke of half-time (45+2') to give his side a surprise lead. Although Declan Rice's strike (74') ensured that the honors were even, the Portuguese tactician reserved special words of praise for the 30-year-old playmaker.

Speaking after the game, Amorim said (via Manutd.com):

"He (Fernandes) proves it every game. He's here to help the club, that's the most important thing. Sometimes, he has moments when he's so frustrated that he shows that. He wants to win more than anything. He's always there."

"He plays all the games and is always available. Yes, sometimes his frustration hurts him and people don't understand. He is suffering for every result we have. I think he is a very good captain and we are really happy with him," Amorim added.

Fernandes has racked up 12 goals and 13 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season. This is the fifth time he has reached double figures in both categories for Manchester United in a single campaign.

With 34 points in 28 games (nine wins, seven draws, 12 losses), the Red Devils currently sit 14th in the Premier League standings.

