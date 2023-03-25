“I believe and hope it will happen” - Luka Modric addresses Real Madrid future amid interest from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Luka Modric hopes to stay at Real Madrid despite interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr. Modric, 37, is currently in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos and is yet to agree on a new deal.

Since arriving at the Spanish capital in 2012, the Croat has been phenomenal for Los Blancos. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has established himself as one of the best midfielders of this generation. He has made 473 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 37 goals and providing 76 assists.

Modric has also won five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors, during his time at the club. Speaking about his contract situation, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner recently said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

“My wish is known, I want to stay at Real Madrid. I believe and hope it will happen. The rest are only assumptions and rumours. I repeat for the 100th time, I hope and believe I will stay at Real Madrid.”

The Croat was linked with a move to Al-Nassr with a possible reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards. The Ronaldo-Modric duo played 222 matches together for Real Madrid and linked up for 16 goals.

When former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane chose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane once chose Cristiano Ronaldo as the best when quizzed about his tussle with former Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

Speaking about the rivalry in 2016, at a time when the duel was at its peak, Zidane said (via Bleacher Report):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, You can say a lot of things about Ronaldo, but in his heart he’s a good person. Messi is the opposite to Ronaldo and that rivalry is good for football, It is what the people want to see."

Los Blancos achieved massive success under Zidane, completing a three-peat of UEFA Champions League trophies. Ronaldo was the face behind all those successful seasons.

The partnership broke when Ronaldo left the Spanish capital to join Juventus in the summer of 2018.

