"I can't believe it" - Alan Shearer explains why Liverpool vs Manchester United was a 'rotten game'

Premier League icon Alan Shearer was extremely disappointed with a subpar encounter between Liverpool and Manchester United on Sunday (December 17). The pundit insists the match was far from entertaining and that the standard of play was dismal.

The Reds' weekend fixture against Erik ten Hag's men ended in a goalless draw. The Merseysiders were the dominant side at Anfield, maintaining 68% of the possession.

They were also far more active than Manchester United offensively, producing a total of 34 shots, eight of which were on target. Despite having an xG (expected goals) of 2.34 (via FotMob), Liverpool were unable to convert in the final third, resulting in a rather dull clash.

Shearer simply could not bear watching the match as he laid into both sides for their respective performances. The former Newcastle United striker said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Anfield Watch):

“It was a rotten game. I can’t believe I had to watch it live and then sit and watch it again on Match of the Day. It was an awful game. The standard was poor."

"I know Liverpool were the better team and had more chances, more possession, but the standard of forward play from both teams was terrible."

He added:

“Both teams actually got into some good positions. Man United twice in the second half, [Rasmus] Hojlund should have scored but missed it."

Shearer concluded:

“It was a really poor game. Man United had to defend, defend, defend; Liverpool just had nothing in attack. It was one of those days yesterday for them where they just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

Liverpool are second in the league table, one point behind leaders Arsenal while Manchester United are in seventh.

"A final warning was more than enough" - Pundit criticizes referee for red card in Liverpool vs Manchester United

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot was sent off for dissent in stoppage time against Liverpool. The Portuguese defender warded off Mohamed Salah, who attempted to run past the defense.

The ball went out of play and the last touch seemed to be made by the Egyptian forward.

However, the referee, Michael Oliver, gave the throw-in to the Reds. The Manchester United defender fumed and threw his arms in frustration, receiving a yellow card for it. He then repeated the same action and was booked once again by the referee, resulting in a red card.

Many believed the decision was quite harsh and unnecessary, including former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks. The pundit told BBC:

"Why Michael Oliver took the player's reaction so personally by sending him off when a final warning was more than enough, said more about the referee than it did the player. What happened to referees that would speak to players and occasionally put them on notice instead of always trying to find the law in the game that justifies their over-officiousness?"

The full-back will now miss United's trip to the London Stadium to West Ham United on Saturday (December 23).