"I don't believe it", "It's so over" - Manchester City fans react as journalist provides massive update regarding Guardiola's future at club

Manchester City fans have reacted to a massive update from journalist Jack Gaughan, who revealed that Pep Guardiola would leave Manchester City next summer. According to the report, the club don't want him to leave and are worried that this year will be his last.

Gaughan claims that the City board have decided to give Pep Guardiola the chance to determine his future, but they want him to choose to stay. Nothing has been formalized though, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. The manager publicly revealed that he was closer to leaving than staying, having won everything with the Cityzens.

He told Sky Sports after lifting the Premier League for a record fourth time in a row (via GOAL):

"The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying. We have talked with the club - my feeling is that I want to stay now. I will stay next season and during the season we will talk. But eight or nine years - we will see."

However, based on the report from Gaughan, Manchester City "have openly discussed the prospect of an impending departure" (via Daily Mail). This has seen fans react on social media site X:

"WTF IS THIS I DONT BELIEVE IT," a fan shouted.

"On the day of the parade you announce this?" another fan asked.

"It's so over for city😭" another added.

"I will live in denial till i see the official announcement 😌🙏" a fan promised.

"NAHHHH PLEASE DONT BE TRUE. Worst nightmare after de bruyne exit," a fan claimed.

"There is a parade going on Jack. Not the time mate," a fan complained.

"felt like someone i know just died," another fan said.

"What a journey it’s been," one fan reminisced.

Others added:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola promises to win the FA Cup next season

Although Manchester City won the Premier League title four consecutive times, they were humbled by Manchester United in the FA Cup final on May 25. The Cityzens were widely expected to win the game, but it wasn't to be, as two first-half goals from the Red Devils set the tone.

The second half saw Jeremy Doku score a consolation goal late on, but it wasn't enough, and City missed out on the double. However, during City's Premier League parade, Pep Guardiola told the fans (via Independent):

“We will be back next season. The FA Cup, we will take it. Even myself, I couldn’t expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well. Step by step we are here. It looks routine but it’s not routine.”

The manager will look to win another trophy in the coming season, especially if he does make plans to part ways with the club, following recent reports.

