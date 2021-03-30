“I did not believe in the leaders who were in charge in that moment” - Dani Alves opens up on Barcelona exit

Brazilian full-back Dani Alves has slammed the Barcelona board for his exit from the Camp Nou in 2016, claiming he left the club because he had a lack of faith in them.

Alves moved to Barcelona in a €35.5m deal from Sevilla back in 2008, and he would go on to enjoy a glittering eight-year stint with the Catalan giants.

However, speaking on a Q&A session on his official Instagram account, the 37-year-old slammed the Barcelona hierarchy for his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

LaLiga: ‘They called me crazy’ – Dani Alves opens up on why he left Barcelona https://t.co/7aCaiMBo6h — Daily Post Nigeria (@DailyPostNGR) March 29, 2021

Dani Alves, who won three Champions League titles at the Camp Nou, revealed to his 31.7million Instagram followers that he did not believe in the Barcelona board, who were not open about their decision to sell him.

"I didn't believe in the board who were at the club at that time and later, my instincts were proved right," Dani Alves said via AS.

"As I was the first to speak out, people thought I was completely mad; actually I am a bit mad, but in a nice way."

Dani Alves moved back to hometown club São Paulo after spending two seasons in the French capital with Paris Saint-Germain.

The ex-Barcelona man was then asked who he believed boasts a better career between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Despite the greatness of the two, a picture is worth a thousand words," Alves replied, revealing an Instagram image of him with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves names Sergio Ramos as his toughest defensive opponent

Dani Alves was asked if compatriot and former Barcelona teammate Neymar is currently the most skillful player in world football. He replied:

"Without a doubt."

Alves then went on to name the toughest defensive opponent he has faced in his career.

"Sergio Ramos - because he could be a real pain," Dani Alves replied jokingly.

Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos both played for Sevilla in the nascent stages of their careers, before forming one of the most heated defensive rivalries in world football at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Dani Alves: "Who's the best defender I've ever faced? Sergio Ramos. It's very difficult to get past him." pic.twitter.com/qUZrBEwdpm — Real Madrid News (@onlyrmcfnews) March 28, 2021

While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo often stole the headlines of El Clasico, Alves and Ramos squared off with their individual defensive contributions.

Dani Alves has enjoyed a trophy-laden career with 41 senior trophies won with some of the biggest clubs across Europe, including Juventus, Barcelona and PSG.