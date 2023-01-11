"I believe that Messi can reach the next World Cup" - Lionel Scaloni confident of seeing Argentina superstar play in 2026

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asserted that he is confident of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in North America.

Messi, 35, completed his trophy collection after guiding La Albiceleste to their third FIFA World Cup win earlier in December. He scored seven goals and laid out three assists in seven matches in Qatar, becoming the first footballer to bag the Golden Ball award twice in the process.

Following Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final victory against France, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner vowed to continue with his national team after the end of the famed tournament. He told TyC Sports:

"No, I'm not going to be retiring from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion of the world."

Speaking to Calvia FM, Scaloni stated that Messi might be involved in Argentina's plans to defend their FIFA World Cup crown. He said:

"I believe that Messi can reach the next World Cup. It will depend a lot on what he wants and what happens over time, whether he feels good or not. He will always have the doors open. He is always happy on the pitch and it would be good for us too."

With him turning 39 at the next edition of the quadrennial tournament, it remains to be seen whether the player will still be active around that time.

Meanwhile, the left-footed forward is likely to return to action for PSG in their Ligue 1 home clash against Angers on Wednesday (January 11).

Argentina midfielder reveals national team's stance on Lionel Messi's retirement

Speaking to The Athletic, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said that none of his Argentina teammates are in favor of Lionel Messi hanging up his boots after the recent World Cup. He said:

"We don't want him to leave the national team. He said it was going to be his last World Cup. But we want him to stay. He knows it. So, let's see what happens. After the game, we couldn't speak much because we wanted to celebrate. I think we still don’t realise what we achieved, but in the next five or 10 years we will."

Heaping praise on the PSG forward's achievements, Mac Allister added:

"He deserves it. It was the only trophy he was missing and now he has it. I'm really glad to be a part of this, to help him and the team to get that trophy. I'm really happy for him, [Angel] Di Maria as well, because they are two players who fought a lot in the last couple of years to get that trophy and to play for our country."

