"I believe in this project"- What Ousmane Dembele said in Barcelona dressing room amid contract standoff

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has reportedly informed his teammates of his desire to stay at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman's contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the season, and he is expected to leave as a free agent. Dembele has, however, claimed that he is very happy at the club and believes in Xavi's project.

Dembele has rejected multiple contract offers from the Blaugrana during the first half of the season. He was heavily linked with a move away from the club in January but failed to secure a transfer. The 24-year-old has been reintegrated into the club's starting lineup by manager Xavi Hernandez and has flourished under the former Spain midfielder.

The former Borussia Dortmund star has formed a formidable partnership with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ferran Torres in attack. He has scored one goal and provided seven assists in his last five league games. The forward has insisted that he wants to stay at Camp Nou.

"I want to continue at Barca. I am very happy here, and I believe in this project. In addition, I am very happy with Xavi," Dembele told his teammates, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £110 million in 2017. He was considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe prior to his move to the Camp Nou. However, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has suffered from recurring hamstring injuries and off-field issues during his time at Barcelona.

The winger was considered a 'flop' prior to his recent resurrection. Despite Dembele's desire to stay at the club, the 24-year-old's agent has not begun negotiations over a new contract for his client.

Barcelona set to offer Ousmane Dembele new short-term contract

According to Sport, Barcelona plan to offer Ousmane Dembele a two-year contract extension offer without any sign-on bonus. The Frenchman has rejuvenated his career recently and has become a key member of the club's lineup.

He produced an incredible performance in the Blaugranas' 4-0 win at Real Madrid in El Clasico a fortnight ago. Xavi is believed to be a massive fan of the winger and is eager to keep hold of the player.

The former Spain midfielder is seemingly leading the club in the right direction. The La Liga giants were languishing in ninth place when he took over the reins at the Camp Nou.

They have climbed up to third place in the league table and have progressed to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals too. Dembele is seen as a key member of Xavi's project and is likely to stay at the club.

