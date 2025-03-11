“I believe PSG have a good chance of going through” - Ex-Arsenal star delivers verdict on Liverpool’s Champions League clash   

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna reckons PSG could eliminate Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The Round of 16 tie concludes at Anfield on Tuesday (March 11), with the runaway Premier League leaders leading 1-0 from the first leg in Paris last week.

Ad

Following a cagey opening 45 minutes at the Parc des Princes, Harvey Elliott's 87th-minute strike was the difference between the two sides, who lead their respective domestic leagues.

The win was the Reds' third in four Champions League meetings with the Parisians, losing one. Ahead of the second leg, Sagna talked about Luis Enrique's side's chances of progressing after losing the first leg at home (talkSPORT via FootballnewsFrance):

“I believe PSG have a good chance of going through to the next Champions League stage. At the minute, Liverpool are flying, of course, because of the results that they’re having, but you never know.

Ad

Trending

"It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool, but when I look at the game they played against Paris Saint-Germain, I’m thinking maybe sometimes they’re going to have times where they don’t perform so well, as it was the other night.”

Both sides are coming off league wins at the weekend. The Parisians won 4-1 at Rennes to go 16 clear atop Ligue 1, while the Reds beat Southampton 3-1 at home to surge 15 points clear in the Premier League.

Ad

"They are a complete team" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot hails PSG

Liverpool boss Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has showered praise on his upcoming opponents PSG, who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this term. Nevertheless, the Dutchman wants his side to prove their worth as they eye a place in the last-eight.

Ad

Ahead of the marquee clash at Anfield on Tuesday, Slot hailed the quality of the Parisians and expressed his intentions of not playing for a draw despite an aggregate advantage.

"I wasn't surprised with their (Paris') performance," Slot said (as per UEFA.com). "I watched them a lot, and I was impressed with their intensity. They are such a complete team.

Ad

"Last Wednesday, some people said we played poor, but they played tremendously well. Even so, I do think we can do better. We are a better team than we were last week, and that is something we have to show tomorrow.

He added:

"We try to win every game, that's what we tried to do last week – it wasn't our intention to be defending so deep. We want a different game, though our intentions are the same. We don't want a draw, we want the ball as much as we can."

PSG are seeking an unprecedented quadruple, while the Reds are looking for a league and Champions League double.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback