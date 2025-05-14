"I can't believe that" - Arsenal legend slams Jamie Carragher for comments on Declan Rice leaving

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has slammed Jamie Carragher for talking about Declan Rice leaving the Gunners in 2026. He claimed that the Liverpool legend was thinking far too much into the future.

On his podcast, Seaman stated that he could not believe what Carragher said about Rice and the possibility of the Englishman leaving the Gunners. He stated that Arsenal are getting better on the pitch and he has full confidence that Rice will remain at the club. He said (via Metro):

"Wow. So we've not even finished this season and he's talking about [Arsenal] not doing anything next season… and then someone that might leave in the next season! Let's get Uri Geller on and ask him! No, I can't believe that he [Carragher] has said something like that because I'm excited about next season with Arsenal."

"They're getting better and better, they're contending consistently. I said at the start of this season that if you finish above Manchester City, you win the league, and then Liverpool come in. Then, we end up playing PSG that were a fantastic team so Declan will stay. There's no problem, not at all."

Later in the podcast, Seaman joked that he would be happy to see Rice leave Arsenal the same way he did at West Ham United: after winning a trophy. He said:

"He can do what he did at West Ham: win a trophy and then leave!"

Declan Rice joined Arsenal in 2023 for a then league record fee of £105 million. He won the UEFA Conference League with West Ham United in the 2022-23 season before he join the Gunners.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Declan Rice leaving Arsenal?

Jamie Carragher was on Sky Sports earlier this month when he claimed that it would not surprise him if Declan Rice left Arsenal in 2026. He claimed that the Englishman would not stay if the Gunners don't win a trophy next season and said (via Metro):

"I don't think right now, I think maybe [that could be the case] for other players who have been there a bit longer. But in terms of Declan, I think he's been Arsenal's best player this season. I think those doubts maybe kick-in in another 12 months."

Arsenal last won a trophy in 2020 when they defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final. It was just months after Mikel Arteta had joined and they have been trophyless since.

