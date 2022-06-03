"I bet they've had a conversation" - Darren Bent suggests Liverpool and Manchester City would've explored possibility of signing Manchester United superstar

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Liverpool and Manchester City have looked at signing out-of-contract Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba, 29, will depart Old Trafford this summer with his contract expiring and is expected to join former side Juventus.

However, Bent is adamant that Jurgen Klopp has held talks with the French midfielder alongside Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

He told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“You say Klopp and Pep wouldn’t touch him, I bet they’ve probably looked at the scenario and I bet they’ve had a conversation with him.

Mirror reports Pogba held talks with Guardiola over a potential cross-city move to the Premier League champions.

Bent believes despite the difficulties that have ensued since Pogba's move to United back in 2016, that he and Klopp would have looked to get the best out of him:

“You know what all great managers are like, they always think that even though that player has been a problem elsewhere, I can get the best out of him. I can guarantee you that Pep and Klopp think they can get the best out of any player on the planet.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus



Juventus have offered Paul Pogba a salary around €8m net guaranteed per season plus add-ons, waiting for the final answer. Direct contacts ongoing for weeks with his agent - while Mattia de Sciglio signs new Juventus deal until June 2025.

Pogba re-joined Manchester United for a club-record £89 million in 2016 from Juventus.

The Frenchman left the Red Devils in 2012 when his contract expired and a case of deja vu is ensuing with Pogba close to returning to Juve.

According to Mail, the Serie A giants have offered their former midfielder a £135,000 a-week deal to reunite once again on a free transfer.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes Paul Pogba would have flourished at Liverpool or Manchester City

Paul Pogba's United career has been under debate

Liverpool legend Michael Owen has claimed that Paul Pogba would have been a great player had he signed for the Anfield side in the past.

He told FootballJoe (via HITC):

“Look over the years, when United sign these great players, like Pogba, nobody was saying ‘that won’t work’ everyone was saying ‘what a great player’, and you can bet your bottom dollar that if (he) went into the Liverpool or Manchester City team, (he would be a great player),”

Owen then touched on Manchester United's current situation, which has seen the club in disarray, ending the past season trophyless and failing to finish in the top four.

He said:

“But it’s like when things go right everything goes right. In the Liverpool team you get swept along with great confidence, a great team, everything is flowing. At United, where everything is going wrong, it’s very difficult for your levels not to sink as well."

Tom Cavilla @tomcavilla

His two performances against Liverpool this season sums up his career at Old Trafford and the difference between the two clubs.

liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Paul Pogba has been released by Manchester United, six years after joining the club for £89m.His two performances against Liverpool this season sums up his career at Old Trafford and the difference between the two clubs. #LFC Paul Pogba has been released by Manchester United, six years after joining the club for £89m.His two performances against Liverpool this season sums up his career at Old Trafford and the difference between the two clubs. #LFC liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Pogba finished his Manchester United career having made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists.

He won the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League and League Cup during his second spell at Old Trafford.

