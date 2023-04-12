"I wouldn't bet against it" – Noel Gallagher backs Manchester City to win the treble this season

Oasis legend Noel Gallagher has backed Manchester City to achieve a prestigious treble ahead of their Premier League rivals this season.

Manchester City are currently second in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 67 points from 29 games, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Cityzens also have one foot in the UEFA Champions League last-four after beating Bayern Munich 3-0 in the quarter-final first leg at the Etihad on Tuesday (April 11). They are also set to face Championship side Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final clash later this month.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gallagher shared his thoughts on Manchester City and their chances of lifting three trophies this campaign. He said:

"It looks like the players have said about the Champions League: 'We're going to go win it this year.' I've noticed this huddle thing that we go into after we score and before we kick-off, I've never seen that before.

"It looks like a flip has been switched and we're in trophy mode now, and from watching the games against Southampton and Liverpool, it looks like they are super focused now."

When asked if he felt City could win the treble, Gallagher added:

"You better believe it! We've got Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, probably Brighton [who face Manchester United] in the final if we get there. And then, hopefully Chelsea will somehow jam it against Real Madrid and then we'll annihilate them and play Benfica if they somehow manage to reach the [UCL] final."

Gallagher, who is a lifelong Manchester City supporter, concluded:

"But in all seriousness though, these are the moments you live for as a fan, we've got 15/16 games left – all finals! This could be it. It's real, they can do it. No one has spoken about it for the last four months when usually it's about the quadruple and all.

"Now all of a sudden, it's like: 'Oh hang on a minute, we're still in for this treble' and actually watching that tonight, I wouldn't bet against it."

Pep Guardiola says he was 'uncomfortable' in Manchester City's victory against Bayern

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admitted his team's recent 3-0 UEFA Champions League win over Bayern Munich took a decade off him. He said:

"It was not comfortable. Emotionally, I'm destroyed. I have 10 more years [on me] today. It was such a demanding game. Now, I have to relax, a day off for the guys, prepare for Leicester City up next."

The Cityzens are set to lock horns with relegation-threatened Leicester City in their Premier League home encounter on Saturday (April 15).

