“I bet they’re thinking, 'What have we done?’” – Don Hutchison feels Arsenal should have waited for manager with ‘steel’ and ‘character’ instead of offering new contract to Arteta

Former West Ham midfielder Don Hutchinson believes Arsenal will be regretting their decision to give Mikel Arteta a new contract and should have instead tried to persuade Patrick Vieria to become their new manager.

The Gunners' hopes of a top-four finish this season look all but over following a 2-0 defeat at Newcastle on Monday (May 16).

Arteta signed a contract extension on May 6 when his side were four points clear of rivals Tottenham in fourth place. However, back-to-back defeats have left the Gunners relying on a relegated side Norwich to beat Spurs on the final day to have any chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

While on punditry duty for ESPN FC, former West Ham midfielder Hutchinson was asked by a supporter whether or not the north London club made a mistake in giving the Spaniard a new contract. He replied (as quoted by The Express):

"Do you know what? That is a brilliant question because I was chatting to (former Arsenal player) Stewart Robson. We bumped into each other and I said to him, 'They should have been patient and they should have waited for Patrick Vieira.'"

"Patrick Vieira's got the steel, he's got the character and they have rushed into Arteta. Arsenal have done it yet again and I bet they're thinking, 'What have we done?'"

Would Patrick Vieria have been a good option as Arsenal manager?

The Frenchman's legacy at Arsenal is matched just a few others as he was the captain of the iconic side that went a whole Premier League unbeaten in the 2003-04 season.

Vieria endured a difficult start to life in management following unsuccessful spells in charge of New York City FC and Nice. However, he has excelled during his debut campaign in charge of Crystal Palace.

The Eagles are currently 13th in the Premier League. They have an outside shot of finishing in the top half of the table despite completing a squad overhaul last summer.

However, in response to Hutchinson's claim, former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol claimed:

"I don't know about that. There's a completely different expectation on managing Crystal Palace, who were everybody's favourites to go down and manage an Arsenal, who better be in the top four. That's a different ball game completely. And I actually don't agree with the question."

"I think what Arteta needs to do now is to get three or four good players, proper players, that will make this team a top-four side. Because they've got a way of playing, they look as though they've got an understanding of what's required now."

