"I bet they wished this happened 3 or 4 months ago" - Joe Cole says Manchester United will be 'kicking themselves' after Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel 

Former England international Joe Cole believes Manchester United will be 'kicking themselves' after Chelsea made the 'wrong' decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.

Football365 @F365

football365.com/news/chelsea-c… "I tell you who will be kicking themselves a little bit: Man United." "I tell you who will be kicking themselves a little bit: Man United."football365.com/news/chelsea-c…

Cole suggested that Manchester United would have benefitted if Thomas Tuchel departed Chelsea a few months ago. United were looking for a new manager at the time, but later appointed former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as their new head coach.

Cole said:

''I tell you who will be kicking themselves a little bit: Man United. I bet they wish this happened three or four months ago.

He continued:

“I don’t know how the Ten Hag era will go – it’s looking promising at the moment – but Thomas Tuchel is exactly what Man United need. He’s the type of character who can galvanise a group. I think he’s different gear, Thomas Tuchel.”

The Blues decided to part ways with Tuchel just six games into the season and replaced him with Graham Potter, the former Brighton manager. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted a change to instill a new system after the team started the season poorly.

Tuchel spent close to £300 million to strengthen his side this summer. However, the club's decision to sack him so early in the season came as a big shock to him.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Thomas Tuchel was emotional after leaving Chelsea 🥺 Thomas Tuchel was emotional after leaving Chelsea 🥺 https://t.co/PiiF37Se4l

Many football pundits were also left surprised by Tuchel's sacking. Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole said that the decision was 'harsh' and that the club should have given Tuchel more time into the new season. Cole told the Vibe with Five YouTube channel:

“I’m happy to say I think it was the wrong decision to get rid of Thomas Tuchel. He connected to the Chelsea fans and he won trophies. He was in a difficult period, that’s for sure, but getting rid of him was harsh.

He continued

"How was it handled? There’s no good way to get rid of a manager but I think the decision was wrong and they could have stuck with him. I feel for Thomas Tuchel, it’s harsh because he’s a top manager.''

Chelsea players sweat out in the training session under their new manager Graham Potter ahead of the Champions League game against RB Salzburg

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and others were spotted sweating out in training under new manager Graham Potter ahead of their Champions League game against RB Salzburg.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Out on the grass at Cobham! Out on the grass at Cobham! https://t.co/CLSrNUIlpm

This will be Potter's first match in charge as Blues manager after their league match against Fulham was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal