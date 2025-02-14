“I better not tell you the story” - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shares what happened while he was watching dramatic finish to Everton vs Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on watching the dramatic finish to Liverpool's midweek game against Everton. The Reds faced the Toffees at Goodison Park on Wednesday, February 12, in the Premier League game rescheduled from December.

Everton went ahead early through Beto, but Arne Slot's side almost immediately got back into the game through Alexis Mac Allister. Mohamed Salah initially appeared to have sealed all three points for Liverpool with his 73rd-minute strike.

A win would have taken the Reds nine points clear of Arsenal at the top of the table. However, James Tarkowski scored the equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time, forcing a 2-2 draw.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Football London, Arteta said that he missed the final part of the game due to a connectivity issue.

"I better not tell you the story of what happened. I lost the connection with the iPad and I didn't know what was going on," said Arteta.

The result has added life to the Premier League title race. Liverpool are now seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, with 14 games left in the season.

The Reds next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league on Sunday, February 16, at Anfield. The Gunners, meanwhile, are gearing up for their trip to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15, to face Leicester City.

How many games have Liverpool and Arsenal won in the Premier League this season?

Liverpool have won 17 of their 24 games in the Premier League this season, losing just once. Arsenal, meanwhile, have won 14 and lost two in the league so far this campaign.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the title last season, finishing second behind Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's team ended up two points adrift of the Cityzens, losing out on the final day of the season.

The north London side invested wisely in the squad over the summer, roping in Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino on permanent deals. Raheem Sterling and Beto joined on loan and Arsenal were expected to lay siege on the Premier League this year.

However, they are trailing a well-oiled Liverpool side who have been firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot this season. The Reds have scored 58 goals and conceded 23 in 24 games in the league. The Gunners, meanwhile, have found the back of the net 49 times, while letting in only 22.

