"I have big expectations" - Dimitar Berbatov makes score prediction for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has backed Chelsea to defeat Liverpool in their opening Premier League game of the season on Sunday (August 13).

The Blues will lock horns with the Reds at Stamford Bridge in their first game of the season.

Berbatov has made huge claims about how the west London outfit will perform this season. The Bulgarian insists that Mauricio Pochettino's side will challenge for the league title this season despite finishing 12th in the English top tier during the 2022-23 campaign.

The Blues endured a dismal run of form last term after a turbulent season that saw them run through three different managers. However, Berbatov believes Chelsea can turn things around this term under their new manager.

The former Manchester United striker predicted the Blues to defeat Liverpool 2-1 this weekend. He told Metro:

"I have big expectations for Chelsea, I’d like to see them perform better this season and challenge for the title. Liverpool know they need to do better than last season, but I think Chelsea will be a surprise. Prediction: 2-1."

Liverpool had a rather timid 2022-23 campaign by their standards. The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League table, losing out on a spot in this season's UEFA Champions League.

In contrast, the Merseyside outfit were on the cusp of a historic quadruple during the 2021-22 season. They won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup before losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League final and conceding the domestic title race by one point to Manchester City.

Chelsea ready to outbid Liverpool in race to sign Premier League star - Reports

The Blues are preparing an offer to beat Liverpool's bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports.

Chelsea have been in negotiations with the player's camp for much of the summer. The west London outfit previously had an £80 million bid for Caicedo rejected by the Seagulls. The club reportedly upped their offer to £100 million on Thursday night (August 11).

However, the Reds entered into the race with a massive £110 million offer in an attempt to outbid their Premier League rivals. Brighton reportedly accepted the bid and Caicedo looked all set for a move to Anfield (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano).

However, the Blues are now preparing an offer worth more than the Merseyside outfit's in a last-minute hijack attempt, according to The Guardian. They were reportedly stunned by the Reds' offer but are unwilling to back down.