"I have big respect for the club" - Ex-Chelsea attacker says he won't celebrate if he scores against Blues after sealing Premier League return

Former Chelsea winger Willian has claimed that he will not celebrate scoring against the west London side. The Brazil international joined Fulham this summer, returning to the Premier League after just one year.

His first taste of English football came with the Blues, who signed him for a little over £30 million in the 2013 summer window from Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

The veteran forward spent seven seasons with the Blues, scoring 63 and assisting 62 goals in 339 matches across competitions for them. He also won two Premier League titles and a Europa League trophy with them before joining Arsenal on a free transfer in 2020.

His time with Arsenal was turbulent and he returned to Brazil with Corinthians in 2021. However, as Fulham came calling, the 34-year-old terminated his contract with the Brazilian side and joined the Cottagers on a free transfer.

When quizzed by The Athletic about celebrating a goal against his former club, Willian said:

"If I have to score against them, I will score. I won’t celebrate, I have to respect them. I was there for seven years, I have big respect for the club and the fans."

Willian reveals snubbing Tottenham Hotspur at the last moment to join Chelsea

Willian was close to joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 before the Blues' interest changed his mind. He termed that 'the best decision' of his career.

"Chelsea came on the day I was going to sign the contract with Spurs. I was at Tottenham’s training ground to finalise the deal when the call came. My agent said to me: ‘Chelsea just called me, they want you’. I said, ‘OK, I want to go there!’," he said.

"Then I left the training ground, went back to the hotel. It was a difficult situation because I’d agreed more or less to join Spurs. But in my mind was only Chelsea."

"Once the deal between Anzhi and Chelsea was agreed, I only wanted to go there. It was the best decision of my career," Willian added.

Willian has so far played two Premier League matches for Fulham in the ongoing season, assisting once in the process. The Cottagers were set to face the winger's former club on September 10 but the death of former British monarch Elizabeth II forced a postponement.

The Premier League are yet to announce a new date for the postponed encounter.

