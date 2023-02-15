"I do have a bit of a concern" - Arsenal legend claims 'jury is still out' on 21-year-old Gunners star ahead of Manchester City encounter

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has revealed that he is concerned about William Saliba ahead of the Manchester City match. He claims that the jury is still out on the 21-year-old who has played at the heart of the defense this season.

Manchester City travel to face Arsenal in a top-of-the-table clash in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Cityzens need a win over the Gunners to go level on points, but Mikel Arteta's side still have the advantage as they will have a game in hand.

Arsenal @Arsenal



What did you make of Wilo's performance in just 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 words? 🤔 First outing for William SalibaWhat did you make of Wilo's performance in just 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 words? 🤔 First outing for William Saliba ✅What did you make of Wilo's performance in just 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 words? 🤔 https://t.co/AFCRb6ZLv0

In his column for The Sub, Adams admitted that he was a bit worried about Saliba. He added that the Frenchman losing all his aerial duels in the Brentford game did not make things any better. He wrote:

"I just hope someone in the camp tells Mikel he doesn't need to get clever for this one because Arsenal haven't been in particularly great form recently, either, dropping points in their last two games.

"I do have a bit of a concern about centre-back William Saliba after watching Ivan Toney giving him a going over at the weekend. He's a lovely footballer who is quick, tidies up well and doesn't go to ground a lot. Back in my day he might have been a central midfield player."

Mikel Arteta still backing Arsenal duo ahead of Manchester City clash

Mikel Arteta has trusted William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defense this season. The duo have delivered more often than not and the Gunners manager is pleased with them.

Arsenal @Arsenal



Time to upload the Saliba content... 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝Time to upload the Saliba content... 𝙘𝙝𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙨 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝⌚️ Time to upload the Saliba content... https://t.co/VxbK9pXCaF

Speaking about them earlier this season, Arteta said:

"I don't see the centre-back positions as individuals, I think that it is a partnership. For a partnership to succeed there has to be some sort of chemistry between the two [Saliba and Gabriel] and the qualities of those two have to be complimented.

"From day one, those two clicked. Sometimes you cannot predict that when you are in the market or when you have a player back from a loan. We were lucky to be fair that they clicked."

Arsenal have slipped up in their past two matches and have dropped five points.

Poll : 0 votes