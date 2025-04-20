"I was a bit surprised" - Kevin De Bruyne reveals he was 'shocked' by Manchester City decision as gets set to leave in the summer

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has revealed his shock at the decision of the club to not offer him a new deal. The Belgium international is set to leave the Cityzens once his contract ends at the end of the season, with his decision already made public.
De Bruyne took to social media to announce the end of his Manchester City career earlier this month, ending months of speculation with regards to his future. The midfielder, who will turn 34 in June, revealed in an interview with Mail Sport journalist Aadam Patel that he was surprised by the decision of the club to move on from him.
"There was a little bit of shock as I didn't have any offer from Man City the whole year. Obviously I was a bit surprised but have to accept it. I still think I can perform at this level but I understand clubs have to make decisions."
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed earlier this month that he reached a decision with club director Txiki Begiristain and the club to move on from De Bruyne. The club has decided against keeping the Belgian playmaker as they look to rebuild their squad after a disappointing year.
Kevin De Bruyne has been with the Cityzens since 2015, having joined the club from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. He has five goals and eight assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, and backs himself to continue to perform at the highest level.
Manchester City star keen on Barcelona switch: Reports
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is keen to leave the club and join Spanish giants Barcelona at the end of the season, as per SPORT. The Portugal international is one of the players who have been earmarked for an exit as part of a summer overhaul for the Cityzens.
Bernardo Silva is a long-time Barcelona target, with Pep Guardiola's side having blocked a move to Spain for him in recent windows. The midfielder remains keen on representing the Spanish giants, and the top brass at the club are also aware of his interest.
Silva has a contract with Manchester City until 2026 but the club will not stand in his way if he decides to move elsewhere. They will ask for a fee of around €50 million for his services, and the 30-year-old is prepared to be flexible with his wage demands if it means joining La Blaugrana.