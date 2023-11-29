"I blame myself if we go out" - Erik ten Hag reacts after Manchester United's 3-3 UCL draw with Galatasaray

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that he will squarely take the blame if his side fail to reach the UEFA Champions League after a 3-3 draw at Galatasaray on Wednesday (November 29).

United made the perfect start in Turkey, with Alejandro Garnacho and captain Bruno Fernandes putting them two goals to the good inside 18 minutes. However, goalkeeper Andre Onana allowed a seemingly innocuous Hakim Ziyech free-kick trickle in at the half-hour mark.

Nevertheless, the visitors restored their two-goal advantage through Scott McTominay 10 minutes into the second period. However, another Onana error off a Ziyech free-kick and a superb strike from substitute Kerem Akturkoglu made it honours even on the night.

The result means United will be knocked out even if they beat Bayern Munich on the final day if results elsewhere do not go their way. Ten Hag admitted responsibility for putting his side on the brink of elimination, telling TNT (via BBC):

"We were winning, and, then, we're losing it. We should have taken three points; that's clear. We did this in other games. I was pleased with how we played but at the same time I have to criticise the team because the defending is not good enough. We are leading 3-1, and we cannot afford mistakes, as it makes a difference.

"I blame myself if we go out. Know that we are in a project, and we are improving. We are in the right direction. I know where we have to go, what steps to take, and I’m sure we will be successful in the long term."

Bayern Munich have already won the group with 12 points, leaving Galatasaray (5), FC Copenhagen (4) and United (4) in a scrap for second place.

How Manchester United have fared this season?

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming season, having already lost a whopping nine times across competitions. Three of those losses have come in the Champions League, where their qualification hopes are hanging in the balance.

Ten Hag's side have lost five times in the Premier League, where they are sixth in the standings, six points behind leaders Arsenal (30) after 13 games. The Red Devils have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup.

United will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Newcastle United on Saturday (December 2) in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won their last three league games without conceding since 3-0 at home to Manchester City last month.