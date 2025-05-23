"I don't blame him" - Pundit urges Manchester United star to leave because of Ruben Amorim 

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Alejandro Garnacho to leave Manchester United this summer. The former player's comments came after the Argentine got only 19 minutes of play during Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday (May 21).

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said Garnacho should be on the phone with his agent searching for his next club. The former Aston Villa player added that he would not blame the 20-year-old winger for his comments after their recent loss. Agbonlahor said (via GOAL):

"Garnacho last night, by the way, not happy. He only played 19 minutes. It's on social media. In a press conference afterwards. Is he the guy you want to keep on side or do you need that attitude out of Manchester United? No, I don't blame him. And if I'm Garnacho this morning, I'm on the phone to my agent even last night. Get me out of here."

Garnacho hit out at Amorim after the loss to Tottenham, saying that it was confusing why he did not start in the final after being a key part of the team in the previous matches of the tournament.

"Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know," Garnacho said (via BBC).

Manchester United urged to keep Alejandro Garnacho by former player

Speaking to AceOdds, Darron Gibson said Manchester United needed to continue with Alejandro Garnacho. The former player said the winger was still a high-potential player and added that he was only going to improve.

Gibson said:

"Garnacho, 100 percent for me he's got to stay. I think although this year maybe his end product hasn't been great, the one thing you can't take away from him is that he puts in 100 percent effort every game. He tries to get at people, take on defenders, and create chances."

"Sometimes the end product isn't there and you can criticize him for his defending, but he gives it everything. He's young, the manager can teach him. There's a lot of pressure on him right now and maybe that's why he's being criticized more than he should be. But I think they should keep him and he will improve," he added.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Alejandro Garnacho, whose contract with United expires in 2028. Chelsea were linked with the Manchester United star but did not make a move after their initial inquiry in January. They were quoted £70 million by the Red Devils during the winter window.

