"I have blind confidence in him" - Xavi extends support to Barcelona star amid uncertainty over his future

Barcelona manager Xavi has explained that the Blaugrana have no intention of parting ways with Ansu Fati despite the player's recent struggles.

Fati rose through the ranks in Barcelona's youth setup before making his senior debut for them in their 5-2 win against Real Betis in La Liga in August 2019. He has since made 89 appearances across all competitions for the club, with his quality ever so evident.

The forward's talent saw him being handed the iconic No. 10 jersey following Lionel Messi's departure in 2021. However, injuries have hindered his progress as a player over the last two years.

After struggling to remain fit for a long period of time, Fati has returned to being a regular for the Catalans this season. He, though, has understandably looked rusty on several occasions.

The Spain international has thus often had to settle for substitute appearances for Barcelona this term. It is worth noting that 13 of the forward's 20 La Liga appearances have come from the bench so far.

Fati's struggles at Camp Nou this season have led to speculation over his long-term future at the club. There have been claims that he could seek a transfer, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich linked with a move.

However, Xavi has claimed that the 20-year-old is 'non-transferable' like the rest of the players in his squad. He went on to extend his support to the youngster, who has struggled for form this season. He told a press conference [via Barca Universal]:

“Ansu Fati is non-transferable, like everyone in the squad right now. He’s a very important player. I have tremendous hope.”

“We expect a lot from him, I have blind confidence in him. I have it with everyone. We have been shaping the squad based on what I have wanted.”

Fati has found the back of the net thrice and provided as many assists for his teammates in La Liga this season. He has scored the same number of goals from 11 appearances in other competitions as well.

Barcelona sit atop the La Liga table

Xavi's decision to trust his players has paid dividends this season as Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table. They have 53 points to their name, having won 17, drawn two, and lost one of their 20 matches so far.

The Blaugrana currently boast an eight-point lead over defending champions Real Madrid. They will look to take their lead to 11 points when they face Villarreal away from home on Sunday, February 12.

