“I was blowing out of my a***” – Jack Grealish reveals feeling of having 16 scoops of ice cream before returning to play against Liverpool

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish has opened up about a trip to New York City following England's exit from the FIFA World Cup in December 2022. The Three Lions had a promising tournament until they were knocked out in the quarter-final stage by eventual finalists France.

Grealish recently revealed that he went to New York along with his partner for a much-needed break after the tournament. The winger spoke about staying in the hotel room and binging on ice cream, drawing parallels to the famous movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Grealish told The Times:

“I stayed in the hotel. You could get some mad room service there, like 16 scoops of ice cream — like what he got in the film. I love that film. I’ve watched it so many times. It’s on every Christmas, isn’t it?"

He added:

"I’ve always wanted to go to New York around Christmas time but, obviously, because of football we’ve never been able to. It was a bucket-list moment."

Grealish stated that it was a brief trip and he felt the effects of having a lot of ice cream in the Cityzens' game against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

He said:

"I went back into training on the Wednesday and we were playing Liverpool on the Thursday in the [Carabao] Cup. In the f**king 70th minute he [Guardiola] tells me, ‘Jack, you’re going on.’ I was like, ‘f**king hell!’ because I was blowing out of my a***. I’m not moaning — I was buzzing, because we won. It was good — as a footballer you want to play, but I didn’t expect to be playing at that time.”

Grealish has bagged three goals and seven assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City receive boost in pursuit of Serie A star

Rafael Leao could be on the move from AC Milan.

Manchester City have received some good news as they look to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, whose contract expires in 2024.

Italian outlet Calciomercato reported that there is a massive difference between the Rossoneri's contract extension offer and the Portugal attacker's demands.

The report added that there are two key factors in Leao's decision to sign a new contract with AC Milan. These include the wage offer and discussion regarding a payment of €15 million Leao has to make to his previous club Sporting CP after terminating his contract with them.

The Serie A side are keen to continue negotiations with the forward during the international break.

Leao is a promising youngster who could be a major boost for Manchester City alongside the likes of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez. He has registered nine goals and 10 assists in 35 appearances for AC Milan this season.

