“I was bright red, it was horrible” – Ex-Manchester United forward reveals how he was forced to show off s*x skills in front of Beckham and Keane

Former Manchester United player Daniel Nardiello, who made only four senior appearances for the Red Devils during his six-year stint, recently recalled a hilarious incident during his time at the club.

A player from the academy had to play the spoon game and Nardiello was matched up against former defender David May.

While he matched up quite well against May, Ryan Giggs tricked him and hit him with a different spoon. He faced a more severe punishment, having to imitate making love to a woman in front of the senior squad, where stalwarts like David Beckham and Roy Keane were present.

Recalling the incident, Nardiello spoke on the Under the Cosh podcast (via Daily Star):

"Mine was I had to make love to a [pretend] woman on the table. A few of us had to do that. You had to describe the girl. It was horrible. Is she blonde, brunette, is she busty, is she not? How are you doing it? What are you saying to her? [I was] bright red, it was horrible."

He further added:

"These are the superstars as well, it was Giggs and David May the main guys in there but you can see Keane and Beckham there just lapping it all in and you're like 'oh my God, I've got to make love to a girl in front of all these guys'."

Nardiello also recalled the time when former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke arranged a Christmas party and invited strip*ers to it.

Speaking about the matter, Nardiello said:

"They [the strip*ers] got Luke Chadwick and they were dancing all round him on the floor and he was just there smiling his head off. They were all married and behaving themselves, but Dwight organised a good party."

Daniel Nardiello could only manage four appearances with Manchester United, failing to record a single goal or assist.

Manchester United will return to action against Newcastle United

Manchester United will take the field following the international break on April 2 as they take on Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash at St James' Park.

Both teams are battling for a position in the top four of the table. The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League with 50 points on the board from 26 matches.

Eddie Howe's side, meanwhile, are fifth in the table. Newcastle have 47 points on the board after 26 matches and are three points behind Manchester United.

Poll : 0 votes