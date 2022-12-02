"I wouldn't buy him" - Liverpool urged not to sign for Chelsea star amid rumors of surprise move

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to steer clear of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount due to his astronomical wage demands at the west London outfit.

Mount, 23, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for Chelsea over the past three seasons. Since returning from a fruitful loan spell at Derby County, he has helped the club lift three trophies, including the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League trophy.

A tireless chance creator at the heart of the midfield, Mount is currently locked in negotiations with the Blues over a new contract. So far, he has rejected a lucrative £200,000-a-week offer from his side, as he is aiming for around £ 300,000 a week, as per the Daily Mail.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor shared his thoughts on Mount and stated that he would not be a good signing for Liverpool. He said:

"I don't think Mason Mount is the right man for Liverpool. I wouldn't buy him. He's a decent enough player but I don't think he's the sort of player who is going to get you to a Premier League title. The money that he's asking for from Chelsea is absurd because he hasn't put in the performances to ask for the money he wants."

Due to his contract situation, Mount has been linked with Liverpool, who are currently on a quest to bolster their aging midfield. The Reds are also monitoring the likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Frenkie de Jong, Moises Caicedo, Konrad Laimer, and Mohammed Kudus.

Mount, on the other hand, is currently representing England at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He entered the tournament on the back of two goals and six assists in 21 games for Chelsea this season.

David James suggests long-time Chelsea target could end up joining Liverpool

Speaking to GGRecon, former Liverpool goalkeeper David James shared his two cents on the future of West Ham United captain Declan Rice, who has been on Chelsea's radar for quite a while. He said:

"The idea of him being a one club man could hold him in better stead when he's finished playing football, however the player side of me believes you need to maximise everything you can get from the game."

He added:

"When you have that talent, the idea of him joining somebody like Liverpool and playing in the Champions League means that you can look back at your career knowing that you've challenged for, and won, major trophies. It all depends on what sort of person you are."

Rice, 23, has established himself as one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 215 overall appearances for the Hammers.

