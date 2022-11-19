"I called" - Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere claims he rang Manchester United legend for criticism on TV 

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has revealed that he once called up Manchester United legend Paul Scholes in response to negative remarks that the former Red Devils midfielder made.

The former Gunners midfielder admitted that he used to call up retired footballers when they criticized him on TV.

Wilshere also pointed out an instance involving former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp. He said (via The Sun):

“I had a few comments from ex-players on TV, once from Jamie Redknapp and then from Paul Scholes, so I called them. With Jamie it was when I’d come back from injury, I said, ‘I think you out of everyone should understand, you went through it too’. He was very respectful and said he hadn’t really thought about it like that."

He added:

"When Paul Scholes had a go at me he was really good when I contacted him, he ended up helping me."

Wilshere then spoke about how even one negative comment on social media can affect a player's state of mind. The former Arsenal midfielder, who now coaches the north London outfit's Under-18 team, said:

“You go in the dressing room after a game, players are straight on their phones going through Twitter. You can get 2,000 good comments and there can be one negative one, especially if it’s detailed, that can really get into your head. It screws your mind.”

Wilshere grew up in Arsenal's academy and spent the majority of his professional career with the Gunners, barring loan spells at Bolton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

The Englishman registered just under 200 appearances for the Gunners and won two FA Cups and one Community Shield.

Ajax CEO reveals why Arsenal failed to sign Manchester United defender

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has revealed how Manchester United beat Arsenal in the race to sign former Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The former Dutch goalkeeper claimed that the Gunners' valuation of the Argentine defender did not match theirs.

He told The Athletic (via GOAL):

“Arsenal came earlier for Lisandro, but it was an amount where we said: ‘Thank you very much for the offer, but we’d rather keep the player than start negotiating. With United, it was a little bit different. Over the years we have had a few conversations: Daley Blind, Donny van de Beek. My job is making sure I make the best decisions for Ajax."

Martinez joined Manchester United in the summer for £57 million, including add-ons. The Argentine defender has been in stellar form for the Red Devils this season.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has largely preferred Martinez over Harry Maguire this season.

The Argentina international has featured in all 14 of United's league fixtures, as opposed to Maguire's four appearances.

