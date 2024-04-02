"I do it for the cameras" - Guardiola provides cheeky response to query about on-field discussion with Manchester City star after Arsenal draw

Following their 0-0 draw with Arsenal, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a cheeky response to questions about his agitated conversation with Jack Grealish.

Giving his players direct comments in public has been a habit of Guardiola's in recent weeks, and it has generated some criticism. Managers often focus on applauding the crowd and interacting positively with the players on the pitch. They rarely react to their players' performances publicly, usually waiting to enter the dressing rooms first.

However, the Spanish tactician has gone in the other direction. When asked why he opted to speak to Grealish so publicly, he jested to the press (via Manchester Evening News):

"I do it for the cameras, my ego. I'm the famous person of the team and I need the cameras to go to sleep with incredible satisfaction. I always try to criticise the players there and let them know how bad they are. Especially when Erling (Haaland) scores three goals, the cameras have to be on me."

Pundits have questioned the reason for this approach, with Richard Keys slamming Pep Guardiola on Bein Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"Save it for the dressing room. It's all for the cameras, it's so tiresome. Go down the tunnel, he shouldn't even be on the pitch. Now he's got to go tell everybody else what they did wrong."

Arsenal break losing streak at Etihad against Manchester City

Arsenal avoided defeat at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 31) for the first time after eight straight losses, maintaining their hopes of winning the Premier League. The Gunners accomplished a remarkable defensive feat by stopping City from scoring at home for the first time in 58 games.

This put a stop to City's record-breaking run and was a noteworthy accomplishment for Mikel Arteta and his group. The Cityzens have struggled with a poor run of form this season against the top five teams in the league. Their remarkable run of victories at home and in all competitions has been impressive, but their inability to see off the top clubs will be cause for concern for Pep Guardiola.

In the previous meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, Manchester City failed to take any points home, as Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal to seal the win. This time, however, there was no big chance that could have tipped the odds in either team's favor.

Both sides will continue chasing Liverpool, who are now at the top of the Premier League table, as the Reds sit with a two-point gap ahead of Arsenal.

