"I can 100 percent see that happening" - Carlton Palmer believes Chelsea will sign Barcelona star next summer, calls it "a perfect fit"

Former England and Leeds United midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Ousmane Dembele will join Chelsea from Barcelona next summer.

The French winger was in the middle of endless transfer rumors last month due to his contractual situation with Barcelona. Dembele has less than six months left on his current Camp Nou contract.

The Catalan giants were eager for a renewal, but were dissuaded by his lofty salary demands. Upon realizing they could end up losing Dembele on a free transfer at the end of the season, Barcelona tried to sell him in January.

However, he stayed put and Palmer feels it is a ploy the player might have used to earn himself a free transfer next summer.

The benefits would include Dembele earning a higher salary and potentially getting a signing bonus as well.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Palmer said:

“I do (see Dembele signing for Chelsea). The Premier League is where everybody wants to play. So, I do see that as a deal that could be done in the summer, especially with him available on a free transfer."

With Dembele having previously played under current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund, Palmer feels the move will be a perfect fit for all parties involved. He explained:

“He’s worked with Tuchel before, Tuchel knows him, so it’s a perfect fit. I can 100 percent see that happening in the summer, especially given that he’s going to be available on a free transfer.”

Chelsea boss Tuchel signed Dembele as a teenager for Dortmund

Tuchel was in charge of Borussia Dortmund when the German giants signed Dembele from Rennes in the summer of 2016.

The youngster was given an extended run in the Dortmund side, with the Frenchman's stock growing exponentially. He registered 10 goals and 22 assists in 50 games for the Bundesliga outfit before earning a £97 million transfer to Barcelona in 2017.

But the player failed to live up to his billing at the Catalan club. Plagued by injuries, Dembele has been unable to cement his spot in the starting XI. He has 31 goals and 23 assists to his name in 129 appearances for Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Man Utd not even interested

Chelsea never opened talks

Tottenham never been close

No interest in Arsenal swap

No clubs agreement with PSG



Ousmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January.Man Utd not even interestedChelsea never opened talksTottenham never been closeNo interest in Arsenal swapNo clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. Ousmane Dembélé stays at Barça - he’s never been really close to sign with any club this January. 🚫🔵🔴 #FCB▪️ Man Utd not even interested▪️ Chelsea never opened talks▪️ Tottenham never been close▪️ No interest in Arsenal swap▪️ No clubs agreement with PSGOusmane stays. https://t.co/NOsSp4brJ6

In addition to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United are also reportedly interested in the player.

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Dembele, who decided against leaving Barcelona in the January transfer window.

