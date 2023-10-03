“I can already hear the tears from a certain fanbase” - Fans react as Real Madrid target tips Lionel Messi to win 2023 Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has revealed that he expects Lionel Messi to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. The Napoli winger revealed to Diario AS that winning the award is his dream, but he believes Messi will win it this year.

Georgia international Kvaratskhelia was speaking to Spanish media ahead of his side's UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid. The 22-year-old may see it as a chance to prove the extent of his abilities in front of Los Blancos hierarchy.

Kvaratskhelia enjoyed a great debut season with Napoli, helping the side win its first league crown since 1990. The winger was named the league's MVP after his stellar showings and earned a place in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.

The Georgian forward revealed in an interview that he believes Lionel Messi will win a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or award:

“Winning Ballon d’Or is my dream, as it is for everyone. Who do I think will win it this year? Lionel Messi.”

Kvaratskhelia has had a slow start to the 2023-24 season for club and country. The forward has one goal and three assists for the Partenopei in six league matches and has scored just once since March.

Kvaratskhelia dreams of winning the Ballon d'Or one day, and a move to Real Madrid will certainly help him move closer to actualizing his dream.

Lionel Messi favorite to make history with Ballon d'Or win

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or seven times, but he enjoyed the best year of his career in the last one year. The 36-year-old won the elusive FIFA World Cup in December 2022, starring throughout the tournament.

When speaking in an interview with Migue Granados, Messi revealed that he is not thinking of the Ballon d'Or. He said he is not bothered whether he wins the award or not, stating that team success is more important to him.

To win an eighth Ballon d'Or, Messi will have to compete with Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and 26 other players. The Inter Miami star would deserve the honor due to his contributions for club and country.