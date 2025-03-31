“I can applaud with my biggest admiration” - Louis Saha names surprise manager better than Arsenal boss Arteta and Chelsea coach Maresca

Louis Saha has hailed Fulham manager Marco Silva and claimed that he is better than Chelsea's Enzo Maresca and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta. The former Manchester United striker believes that the Cottagers are playing well consistently, as the manager is doing a great job.

Speaking to Genting Casino, Saha admitted that Maresca had a huge task at hand at Chelsea and has managed to do well. He added that the Italian has done well to keep all his players happy at the club despite the numbers, and said:

"I think so, yeah. But Chelsea’s manager had a big, big task to get them up there at the start of the season. I didn’t see this coming. I felt like Chelsea were struggling because there were too many players. There are too many players, too many combinations. So I felt like it would have been really hard, but he’s done really well too. To accomplish that and manage to get those players to not only play together but play well. Some games they are really playing some attractive football and I’m very impressed. Because it was a hell of a job."

However, he claimed that Silva was better than the former Leicester City manager adding:

"But Fulham has been consistently playing well with their squad. It’s a good squad, but they don’t have the same capacity in terms of buying power. Marco Silva has done really well to maintain that quality and even improve the type of style that they play. It’s really strong defensively. Silva managed to really maintain the desire to play attractive football, which was really hard over the years. Fulham never had this type of consistency with any manager they had, so I can applaud with my biggest admiration. Yeah, it’s a great, great job."

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table, while Chelsea sit fourth. Fulham are just four points behind the Blues but are eighth in the table right now.

Chelsea and Arsenal failed to stop Liverpool this season

Chelsea and Arsenal have been the closest rivals to Liverpool this season in the Premier League table. However, both teams have failed to get close to the Reds and have not managed to get them off the top of the table.

The Blues were second in the table in December and were just two points behind the Reds as well. However, a poor run since Christmas has seen them slip and they are now 21 points adrift of the top.

Arsenal were to challenge for the title this season after finishing second in the last two seasons. They, too, have not managed to get close to the Reds and are currently 12 points behind with nine games to go.

