"I can assure you that he wants to stay" - Manchester United transfer target's manager admits player doe not want to leave current club

Napoli manager Rudi Garcia has claimed that Manchester United target Victor Osimhen wants to remain at the club. He added that the Nigerian star is happy and that the duo have spoken about next season.

Manchester United are in the market for a forward this summer after letting Cristiano Ronaldo go in November 2022. The Red Devils have been linked with a host of players, with Osimhen being the top target.

Speaking to the media in Italy, Garcia claimed that he was confident of keeping Osimhen at the club. The striker wants to remain and help the club lift more trophies after winning the Serie A last season. He said via MEN:

"Of course I have spoken to him. I can assure you that he wants to stay, he is happy to be with us and still wants to do great things."

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis also commented on the possible transfer of Osimhen earlier this month and claimed that there was no chance of a sale. He said via Sky Italia:

"We will see Victor Osimhen wearing our shirt next season, that's for sure. Then if a more than indecent proposal arrives, we will move on and find another top talent as we did with [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen."

The Nigerian striker scored 26 goals in 32 matches in the league last season to help Napoli win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Only PSG can afford Manchester United target, claims club president

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has left the doors open for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to come in with a massive bid for Victor Osimhen. He claims that the Ligue 1 side are the only club that can afford to pay the asking price of €200 million.

He was quoted by Mediaset as saying:

"The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain. If Nasser Al Khelaifi [PSG president] wants to send in a bid around €200m (£170m)… we wait and we see what happens. I personally think that Victor will stay here."

The French champions are also interested in securing Osinhem's signature as Kylian Mbappe's future hangs in the balance. PSG also have Dusan Vlahovic on their list, as per journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Mbappe is in the final 12 months of his contract right now and has already decided that he will not be extending his deal at Parc des Princes. PSG are looking to offload him this summer if he does not extend the deal and see Osimhen as the perfect replacement.