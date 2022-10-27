"I can focus on chess and Barcelona on the Europa League" - Magnus Carlsen makes hilarious claim after Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen 

Reigning Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen recently made a hilarious claim on Twitter as Barcelona dropped to the UEFA Europa League after Inter Milan's 4-0 win against Viktoria Plzen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (26 October).

The Catalan club dropped to the second-tier cup competition in European football for the second successive year. Inter Milan have 10 points from five games after their Group C win against Plzen.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have only four points from as many games. Even if they manage to level the Italian team on points, the Nerazzurri will go through to the next round due to a better head-to-head record.

Carlsen took to Twitter to react hilariously to the Blaugranas' misery as he seemingly poked fun at Xavi's side, writing:

"Good thing the Inter game is not close, so I can focus on chess and Barcelona on the Europa League."

Sergio Aguero said that Lionel Messi was excited about signing a new deal with Barcelona

Lionel Messi left the Catalan club in tears last season as Blaugrana couldn't renew his contract due to La Liga wage regulations. Sergio Aguero signed for the Catalan club last summer as he hoped to finally share a club dressing room with his Argentine compatriot.

However, Messi had to leave unexpectedly for PSG. Aguero has now said that Messi was really looking forward to renewing his contract with the Catalan club. Speaking to El Chiringuito, the former Manchester City star said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“We were at Copa América, and he had the Barcelona shirt in the hotel room. Every three or four days, he would tell me, ‘Well, it looks like I have renewed. You’ll have to take a picture of me with the Barça shirt.’ And I would tell him, ‘Okay, let’s go.’

"He would tell me, ‘We’ll do it in the afternoon.’ Then he would tell me, ‘No, no, not yet.’ Then, two days later, he would say, ‘Now for sure, the photo’ and get the Barcelona shirt.”

Aguero further added:

“He acts according to the decisions made by those who are in charge of his contract, like any player. The truth is known by the people who really are there in those negotiations. And the player is not there in those negotiations.

"I don’t sit down to negotiate my contract, when I did that with Manchester City. I don’t know what they say, or what happens in that moment. Players have to believe what they are told, and sadly, it’s like that with every player. For some it goes poorly, for some it goes well.”

